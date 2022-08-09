Voting Is Over in Kenya’s Election. Here’s What Comes Next
NAIROBI, Kenya — A wave of reduction tinged with jubilation washed throughout Kenya on Tuesday as its hotly contested presidential election handed largely peacefully after months of bitter jostling and dust slinging. Supporters feted one of many front-runners, Raila Odinga, at his Nairobi stronghold, whereas his rival, William Ruto, praised the majesty of democracy after casting his vote earlier than daybreak.
However because the voting ended, a brand new battle was probably starting.
The shut of polls noticed Kenya’s election shift into a brand new and unpredictable section that, if earlier polls are a information, might be rocky — a protracted interval of excessive political drama that previously has concerned accusations of vote-rigging, protracted courtroom wrangling, bouts of avenue violence and, in 2017, a surprising homicide thriller.
It might take weeks, even months, earlier than a brand new president is sworn in.
“Individuals simply don’t belief the system,” Charles Owuiti, a manufacturing unit supervisor, mentioned as he waited to forged his poll in Nairobi, the road snaking via a crowded schoolyard.
Nonetheless, the corrosive ethnic politics that framed earlier electoral contests have been dialed down. Within the Rift Valley, the scene of prior electoral clashes, fewer individuals than within the earlier years fled their houses fearing they could be attacked.
As a substitute, Kenyans streamed into polling stations throughout the nation, some within the predawn darkness, to decide on not simply their president, but additionally parliamentarians and native leaders. Among the many 4 candidates for president, the overwhelming majority of voters opted for both Mr. Odinga, a 77-year-old opposition chief operating for the fifth time, or Mr. Ruto, the outgoing vice chairman and self-declared champion of Kenya’s “hustler nation” — its pissed off youth.
“Baba! Baba!” yelled younger males who crushed round Mr. Odinga’s car in Kibera, on the outskirts of Nairobi and mentioned to be Africa’s largest slum. They used his nickname, which implies “father.” The septuagenarian chief struggled to maintain his ft as he was swept right into a polling station.
Mr. Ruto made a present of obvious humility whereas casting his vote. “Moments like that is when the mighty and the highly effective come to the belief that the straightforward and extraordinary ultimately make the selection,” he advised reporters.
However for a lot of Kenyans, that wasn’t a alternative price making. The electoral fee estimated voter turnout at 60 % of the nation’s 22 million voters — an enormous drop from the 80 % turnout of the 2017 election, and an indication that many Kenyans, maybe stung by financial hardship or jaded by endemic corruption, most well-liked to remain house.
“Both manner, there’s no hope,” mentioned Zena Atitala, an unemployed tech employee, outdoors a voting station in Kibera. “Of the 2 candidates, we’re selecting the higher thief.”
Anger on the hovering value of residing was palpable. Battered by the double-punch of the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, Kenya’s financial system has reeled beneath rising costs of meals and gasoline this 12 months. The departing authorities, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, sought to ease the hardship with flour and gasoline subsidies. However it will possibly barely afford them, given Kenya’s enormous debt to exterior lenders like China.
Regardless of who wins this election, economists say, they may face harsh financial headwinds.
The crucial query within the coming days, nevertheless, shouldn’t be solely who gained the race, however whether or not the loser will settle for defeat.
It will probably get murky.
Days earlier than the final vote, in 2017, a senior electoral official, Chris Msando, was brutally murdered, his tortured physique dumped in a forest outdoors Nairobi alongside his girlfriend, Carol Ngumbu. A autopsy discovered they’d been strangled.
The loss of life of Mr. Msando, who was accountable for the outcomes transmission system, instantly aroused suspicion of a hyperlink to vote rigging. Weeks later when Mr. Odinga challenged the election end in courtroom, he claimed that the electoral fee’s server had been hacked by individuals utilizing Mr. Msando’s credentials.
The election was ultimately rerun — Mr. Kenyatta gained — however the killings have been by no means solved.
The nadir of Kenyan elections, although, got here in 2007 when a dispute over outcomes plunged the nation right into a maelstrom of ethnic violence that went on for months, killing over 1,200 individuals and, some analysts mentioned, almost tipped the nation into an all-out civil conflict.
In a single infamous episode, a mob set hearth to a church outdoors the city of Eldoret, burning to loss of life the ladies, youngsters and older individuals hiding inside.
The trauma of these days nonetheless scars voters like Jane Njoki, who awoke on Tuesday in Nakuru, 100 miles northwest of Nairobi, with combined emotions about casting her vote.
Her household misplaced every thing in 2007 after mobs of machete-wielding males descended on their city within the Rift Valley, torching their home and killing Ms. Njoki’s brother and uncle, she mentioned. Since then, every election season has been a reminder of how her household held hasty funerals in case the attackers returned.
“Elections are all the time bother,” she mentioned.
That bloodshed drew the eye of the Worldwide Legal Court docket which tried, unsuccessfully, to prosecute senior politicians together with Mr. Kenyatta and Mr. Ruto on expenses of inciting violence.
However the disaster additionally led Kenyans to undertake a brand new structure in 2010 that devolved some powers to the native degree and helped stabilize a democracy that, for all its flaws, is immediately thought of among the many strongest within the area.
“Submit-conflict societies hardly ever earn the precise classes, however I believe Kenya did,” mentioned Murithi Mutiga, Africa Program Director on the Worldwide Disaster Group. “It adopted a brand new structure with a comparatively unbiased judiciary that led to a extra constrained presidency. The remainder of the area might study from it.”
On Tuesday, unofficial outcomes from the vote flowed in. The election fee posted tallies from polling stations to its web site as they turned accessible, permitting newspapers, political events and different teams to compile the unofficial outcomes.
By midnight, the election fee web site confirmed that 81 % of 46,229 polling stations had submitted their outcomes electronically. However these outcomes had not been tabulated or verified towards the paper originals, which analysts say might take just a few days.
The profitable candidate wants over 50 % of the vote, in addition to one quarter of the vote in 24 of Kenya’s 47 counties. Failure to fulfill that bar means a runoff inside 30 days.
That might occur if a 3rd candidate, George Wajackoyah — who’s campaigning on a platform of marijuana legalization and, extra unusually, the sale to China of hyena testicles, mentioned to be of medicinal worth — can convert his sliver of help into votes, denying the primary candidates a majority.
However the almost certainly end result within the coming days, analysts say, is a courtroom problem.
Any citizen or group can problem the outcomes on the Supreme Court docket inside seven days. If the outcomes are challenged, the courtroom should ship its determination inside two weeks. If judges nullify the outcomes, as they did in 2017, a recent vote should be held inside 60 days.
In current weeks, each Mr. Odinga and Mr. Ruto have accused the election fee and different state our bodies of bias, apparently sowing the bottom for a authorized problem — solely, in fact, in the event that they lose.
Each of the primary candidates have beforehand been accused of utilizing avenue energy to affect elections.
However most Kenyans desperately hope that the trauma of 2007 — or the grisly homicide thriller of 2017 — are far behind them.
No matter occurs within the coming days or even weeks, many say they hope it will likely be resolved within the courts, not on the streets.
Declan Walsh reported from Nairobi, Kenya, and Abdi Latif Dahir from Nakuru, Kenya.