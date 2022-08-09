Voting Is Over in Kenya’s Election. Here’s What Comes Next

NAIROBI, Kenya — A wave of reduction tinged with jubilation washed throughout Kenya on Tuesday as its hotly contested presidential election handed largely peacefully after months of bitter jostling and dust slinging. Supporters feted one of many front-runners, Raila Odinga, at his Nairobi stronghold, whereas his rival, William Ruto, praised the majesty of democracy after casting his vote earlier than daybreak.

However because the voting ended, a brand new battle was probably starting.

The shut of polls noticed Kenya’s election shift into a brand new and unpredictable section that, if earlier polls are a information, might be rocky — a protracted interval of excessive political drama that previously has concerned accusations of vote-rigging, protracted courtroom wrangling, bouts of avenue violence and, in 2017, a surprising homicide thriller.

It might take weeks, even months, earlier than a brand new president is sworn in.

“Individuals simply don’t belief the system,” Charles Owuiti, a manufacturing unit supervisor, mentioned as he waited to forged his poll in Nairobi, the road snaking via a crowded schoolyard.