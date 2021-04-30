Voting intention of Germans: Greens strongest force for Union | Free press

A few months before the general election, the Greens are still in the lead, according to a new poll. The Union is rapidly losing popular support.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a new poll, the Union is rapidly losing popular approval and being overtaken by the Greens in terms of the Germans’ voting intentions.

The Sunday question’s approval was 24 percent for union parties in the survey period April 23-26, Greens reached 25 percent, according to a survey by the YouGov polling station. The Union lost 12 percentage points compared to the January survey result, the Greens achieved 7 percentage points more than at the beginning of the year.

According to the survey, 16 percent of those surveyed said that environmental and climate protection is the main issue that politicians in Germany should be concerned about. According to the respondents, the second most important issue is pensions, old age provision and health care (12 percent each).

Of those surveyed who voted for the Greens in the 2017 Bundestag election, 17 percent said Annalena Baerbock’s nomination as Chancellor candidate for the Greens would make it more likely that they would also vote for the party in September’s Bundestag elections. 4 percent said Baerbock’s nomination would make this less likely.

Armin Laschet (CDU), the Union’s candidate for chancellor, does not get this support from her own voters: 37 percent of those polled who voted for the CDU / CSU in the previous federal election said Laschet’s nomination was in favor of make them less likely. in federal elections to vote for the Union in September. However, for 15 percent of Union voters, the odds are higher.

