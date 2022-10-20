Vote for Trump in 2024? Pence says ‘there might be somebody else I prefer.’

Former Vice President Mike Pence indicated Wednesday that he may not be inclined to vote for former President Donald Trump in 2024 ought to he launch one other White Home bid.

Requested by a pupil at Georgetown College if he would vote for Trump if he’s the nominee in 2024, Pence replied, “There may be someone else I desire,” an obvious nod to his personal presidential ambitions.

Talking on the Georgetown Institute of Politics, Pence reiterated that he and former second girl Karen Pence will pray over the choice of whether or not to hunt the Republican presidential nomination “within the coming months” earlier than asserting a proper resolution.

Pence additionally decried the fraying of civility within the nation and known as for college kids to defend the Structure, however he saved remarks on the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol, the place supporters of the previous president known as for Pence’s dying, restricted.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attend a marketing campaign rally in Traverse Metropolis, Mich., on Nov. 2, 2020, the day earlier than Election Day. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Requested by a pupil if he would denounce the violence that unfolded on Jan. 6 and the continued “anti-democratic lies of Trump,” Pence provided a curt response.

“It was a tragic day,” he mentioned.

In a February speech in Florida to the Federalist Society, Pence disputed Trump’s declare that he merely might have refused to certify Electoral Faculty rely displaying that Joe Biden had gained the 2020 election.

“President Trump is improper. I had no proper to overturn the election,” Pence mentioned.

Since leaving the White Home final 12 months, Pence has launched into a nationwide talking tour, typically campaigning for Republicans in state and federal races throughout the nation, however spending a good period of time in crucial early-voting states like Iowa and South Carolina, teeing up an anticipated run for president in 2024.