Von der Leyen: Back to freedom of travel with vaccination certificate | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – Europeans should be able to travel again in the summer, according to the will of the European Commission – with a “green certificate” as proof of vaccinations, tests or a surviving Covid disease.

The concept was presented by Ursula von der Leyen, head of the Commission in Brussels. After harsh criticism of the vaccine shortage, she now wants to ensure that manufacturers supply primarily to the EU. Exports of vaccines to countries such as Great Britain should be more strictly restricted if necessary.

EU heads of state or government had called for the development of a mutually recognized digital vaccination certificate. However, they disagree on whether this should make travel easier. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has reservations as long as only a few have access to a corona vaccination. However, holiday countries are jostling. Austria wants to start the gradual introduction of the certificate as early as April.

Von der Leyen is also committed to freedom of movement: “With this digital certificate we want to help our member states to restore freedom of movement in a responsible and safe manner,” said the CDU politician. The committee wants to counter the criticism of benefits for vaccinated people with the fact that the planned certificates must also contain negative tests or antibodies after a corona infection.

The committee calls the evidence “digital green declaration”. But it must also apply to paper. Everyone should get it for free, all EU countries should recognize it. The central point is a QR code to guarantee the security and authenticity of the certificate. The benefits they grant should in principle be left to the EU countries. However, if, for example, they continue to require quarantine or testing from holders of the certificates, they should explain the reasons for this at EU level.

From von der Leyen’s point of view, it is crucial that vaccination in Europe proceeds faster. She reiterated the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults in the EU by the end of the summer. Likewise, it is forecast that EU countries will receive 100 million doses of vaccine in the first quarter and at least 300 million in the second quarter.

Nonetheless, von der Leyen threatened to take tougher action against the export of vaccines from the EU. According to the European Commission, at least 41 million doses of corona vaccine have been exported to 33 countries since February 1, although there is a shortage of vaccines in the EU itself. That is hardly to explain to the citizens, said von der Leyen. There may be new requirements for those countries that do not release a vaccine themselves or where a higher percentage of people have already been vaccinated than in the EU.

The main target is apparently Great Britain. According to von der Leyen’s words, ten million doses of vaccine have been sent to the UK from the EU alone. The EU contract with Astrazeneca foresees two UK plants for deliveries to the EU. “We are still waiting for cans to come from Britain,” said von der Leyen. It depends on reciprocity and proportionality. “We are ready to use all the tools we need to get there.”

Von der Leyen criticized Astrazeneca for its delay in delivery. According to current information, the company will deliver only about 70 million cans in the second quarter, instead of the 180 million contractually promised. At Astrazeneca there is still “a lot of room for improvement”.