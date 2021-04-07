Volumetric Display Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2021 – Coretec Group Inc., Seekway Technology Ltd., Voxon Photonics, Burton Inc

The Volumetric Display Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The volumetric display Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Leading Companies of Global Volumetric Display Market are Coretec Group Inc., Seekway Technology Ltd., Voxon Photonics, Burton Inc, Looking Glass Factory Inc. and others.

The leading players of the Volumetric Display industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among these players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be a precise and useful guide to shape the business growth.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The volumetric display has a potential opportunity to be exploited in the areas of medical imaging which is currently used on a large scale for the detection of fatal diseases such as cancer amongst others is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

– 3D Volumetric displays could provide greater visibility during operations. With MRIs and CT scans being incredibly powerful diagnostic tools rich in 3D data, the 3D volumetric display can provide volume rendering of the surface and the interior of any human organ, thereby increasing the effectiveness of real-time imaging systems for doctors and surgeons. Therefore MRIs and CT scan are proving to be a great potential market for such displays.

– Some of the prominent players in the market are developing such displays that could help the doctors and the surgeons to interact with the images in real time thereby fueling the growth for the volumetric displays over the forecast period.

– Voxon’s 3D Volumetric technology allows the user to bring the content to life thereby enabling them to visualise, communicate and learn. It also the user or doctors to explore and manipulate any medical data (including MRI) in real-time, zooming for getting a closer look, displaying cross sections at any angle amongst others.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The volumetric display allows the user to view the object from any angle, it can be instrumental for the military to better understand the geography and plan the strategies accordingly.

– With the increased spending on the aerospace and defence sector by the government in the region is expected to further the growth of the volumetric display market over the forecast period.

– For instance, in 2017, in 2017, the United States military expenditure amounted to 3.15% of the total gross domestic product

– Some of the major players in the region coupled with the educational institutes through research and development activities are continually augmenting their efforts to further the technology. This is expected to boost the volumetric display market in the region over the forecast period.

– For instance, researchers from the Brigham Young University in Utah have developed a breakthrough by creating a free-space volumetric display. The display basically being a 3D printer, prints an object using particles in space resulting in floating 3D prints which can be viewed from any direction.

– Similarly, Cortec Group Inc. has developed Coretec CSpace a patented glasses-free 3D static volumetric display technology that will deliver 800 million voxels in a full-color desktop format having a 360-degree viewing angle.

Regional Outlook of Volumetric Display Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

The market factors explained in the report:

Market Overview: It includes Volumetric Display Market study scope, top key players, segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

Executive Summary: The Volumetric Display Market report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The report helps clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.

Key Players: This part of the Volumetric Display Market report discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Volumetric Display Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global revenue forecasts for all years of the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

