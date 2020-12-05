Uncategorized

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2018 – 2030

VoLTE (Voice over LTE)

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) technology allows a voice call to be placed over an LTE network, enabling mobile operators to reduce reliance on legacy circuit-switched networks. Powered by IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) architecture, VoLTE brings a host of benefits to operators ranging from the ability to refarm legacy 2G and 3G spectrum to offering their subscribers a differentiated service experience through capabilities such as HD voice and video telephony.

First deployed by South Korean operators in 2012, VoLTE is continuing to gain momentum globally. As of Q2’2018, more than 140 mobile operators have commercially launched VoLTE services, and several roaming and interoperability agreements are already in place.

Supply Demand Market Research estimates that VoLTE service revenue will grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, VoLTE subscriptions will account for more than $280 Billion in annual service revenue. Although traditional voice services will constitute a major proportion of this figure, more than 16% of the revenue will be driven by voice based IoT applications, video calling and supplementary services.

The “VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the VoLTE ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, mobile operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for VoLTE-capable device shipments, subscriptions, service revenue and infrastructure investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover 14 submarkets and 6 regions.

Chapter  1:  Introduction
Executive  Summary
Topics  Covered
Forecast  Segmentation
Key  Questions  Answered
Key  Findings
Methodology
Target  Audience
Companies  &  Organizations  Mentioned

Chapter  2:  An  Overview  of  VoLTE
What  is  VoLTE?
Architectural  Evolution  of  VoLTE
CSFB  (Circuit-Switched  Fallback):  The  First  Step  Towards  VoLTE
The  Push  From  CDMA  Operators
Towards  an  IMS  Based  VoLTE  Solution
SRVCC  (Single  Radio  Voice  Call  Continuity)
Integrating  Video  Telephony
Key  Enabling  Technologies
VoLTE  Infrastructure
IMS  Core:  CSCF,  HSS,  BGCF  &  MGCF
VoLTE  Application  Servers
SBC  (Session  Border  Controller)
MRF  (Media  Resource  Function)
PCRF  (Policy  and  Charging  Rules  Function)
VoLTE  Devices
Roaming  &  Interconnection  Technology
LBO  (Local  Breakout)
S8HR  (S8  Home  Routing)
Market  Growth  Drivers
Spectral  Efficiency  &  Cost  Reduction
Enabling  HD  Voice,  Video  Calling  &  Rich  IP  Communications
Improved  Battery  Life
Integration  with  Wi-Fi:  Enhanced  Indoor  Voice  Coverage
Bundling  Voice  with  Other  Services
Fighting  the  OTT  Threat
Market  Barriers
Initial  Lack  of  Compatible  Devices
Roaming  &  Interconnect  Issues
Limited  Revenue  Potential
Service  Assurance  Challenges

