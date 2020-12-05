VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2018 – 2030

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) technology allows a voice call to be placed over an LTE network, enabling mobile operators to reduce reliance on legacy circuit-switched networks. Powered by IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) architecture, VoLTE brings a host of benefits to operators ranging from the ability to refarm legacy 2G and 3G spectrum to offering their subscribers a differentiated service experience through capabilities such as HD voice and video telephony.

First deployed by South Korean operators in 2012, VoLTE is continuing to gain momentum globally. As of Q2’2018, more than 140 mobile operators have commercially launched VoLTE services, and several roaming and interoperability agreements are already in place.

Supply Demand Market Research estimates that VoLTE service revenue will grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, VoLTE subscriptions will account for more than $280 Billion in annual service revenue. Although traditional voice services will constitute a major proportion of this figure, more than 16% of the revenue will be driven by voice based IoT applications, video calling and supplementary services.

The “VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the VoLTE ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, mobile operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for VoLTE-capable device shipments, subscriptions, service revenue and infrastructure investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover 14 submarkets and 6 regions.

Chapter 1: Introduction

Executive Summary

Topics Covered

Forecast Segmentation

Key Questions Answered

Key Findings

Methodology

Target Audience

Companies & Organizations Mentioned

Chapter 2: An Overview of VoLTE

What is VoLTE?

Architectural Evolution of VoLTE

CSFB (Circuit-Switched Fallback): The First Step Towards VoLTE

The Push From CDMA Operators

Towards an IMS Based VoLTE Solution

SRVCC (Single Radio Voice Call Continuity)

Integrating Video Telephony

Key Enabling Technologies

VoLTE Infrastructure

IMS Core: CSCF, HSS, BGCF & MGCF

VoLTE Application Servers

SBC (Session Border Controller)

MRF (Media Resource Function)

PCRF (Policy and Charging Rules Function)

VoLTE Devices

Roaming & Interconnection Technology

LBO (Local Breakout)

S8HR (S8 Home Routing)

Market Growth Drivers

Spectral Efficiency & Cost Reduction

Enabling HD Voice, Video Calling & Rich IP Communications

Improved Battery Life

Integration with Wi-Fi: Enhanced Indoor Voice Coverage

Bundling Voice with Other Services

Fighting the OTT Threat

Market Barriers

Initial Lack of Compatible Devices

Roaming & Interconnect Issues

Limited Revenue Potential

Service Assurance Challenges

