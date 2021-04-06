VoLTE Market Research Advancements and Outlook 2021 to 2026: AT&T, KT, LG Uplus, SK Telecom, T-Mobile US, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies

The Global VoLTE Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend VoLTE data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The VoLTE market was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 133.57 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 56.57% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global VoLTE Market: Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, KT, LG Uplus, SK Telecom, T-Mobile US, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Cisco Systems, D2 Technologies, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– May 2020 – Globe Telecom of the Philippines announced to launch its Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) service along with Voice Over WiFi (VoWiFi) that aims to improve voice call experience for its customers. These services will initially be available in NCR and to selected customers this year. With the VoLTE technology in place, Globe customers, instead of relying on the older 3G to handle their calls, can now enjoy the advantage of a 4G LTE network. Calls made over VoLTE are clearer because of high-definition voice quality, especially if both parties are on VoLTE.

– May 2020 – Fibocom announced the launch of the world’s first LTE Cat 1 wireless module integrated with blockchain technology. Based on UNISOC 8910DM LTE Cat 1 bis chipset and Aitos’s BoAT (Blockchain of AI Things) framework, Fibocom L610 LTE Cat 1 cellular module innovatively combines IoT and blockchain, which is essentially valuable to the IoT industry in terms of scalability and security concerns.

This report segments the Global VoLTE Market on the basis of Types are:

Private

Commerce

On the basis of Application, the Global VoLTE Market is segmented into:

VoIMS

CSFB

Others

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

–Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

–Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

–South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

–The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

Influence of the VoLTE market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the VoLTE market.

-VoLTE market recent innovations and major events

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the VoLTE market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of VoLTE market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of VoLTE market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the VoLTE market.

