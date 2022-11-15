Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Volkswagen’s Newest EV Is Perfect For The Home-Office Commute

Jean Nicholas

German auto-making large Volkswagen appears so as to add a brand new electrical automobile to its lineup each month, however you’ll need to be sitting down to listen to about its newest EV.

As a result of it’s an workplace chair.

A literal EV workplace chair.

Regardless of already crossing the brink of a 500,000 EV annual run price, a full yr forward of schedule, Volkswagen’s newest EV is designed to by no means depart the workplace.

Or the house workplace.

Or wherever else you need to present it off.

Volkswagen has developed a chair with a built-in battery and motor that may whip alongside at as much as 20km/h (12mph), which appears to be sooner than you’d have to get from the keyboard to the espresso machine.

It additionally has a variety of 12km (eight miles), which appears to be a bit extravagant and looks like a couple of week’s price of vary for many workplace layouts.

And, not like each different Volkswagen EV, this one has been developed by Volkswagen Industrial Autos’ workplace within the EV hub of Norway.

As a result of causes.

It’s imagined to mirror what Volkswagen is doing with its industrial EVs, just like the ID.Buzz, so it has precise driver-assistance options, LED lights, a three-point seat belt and an infotainment setup, too.

The heated workplace chair is embossed in a spherical VW emblem, with 5 four-inch alloy rims, although it’s solely two-wheel drive.

It’s boot is barely sufficiently big for a laptop computer, so it really has a trailer hitch in case you need to carry a submitting cupboard filled with paperwork with you to your subsequent assembly.

