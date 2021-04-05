Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2021 Competitive Insights – EcoSensors, SGX Sensortech Limited, GfG Europe Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The volatile organic compound gas sensor market was valued at USD 152.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market are EcoSensors, SGX Sensortech Limited, GfG Europe Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Aeroqual Limited, Alphasense, ABB Ltd., Ion Science Ltd and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020: ABB limited agreed to acquire Cylon Controls Ltd for enhancing the ABB Electrification business position in the commercial buildings segment. Cylon consists of approximately 100 employees and offers to build automation and HVAC control solutions.

Key Market Trends:

Oil & Gas Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– The increasing initiatives by the government and the related regulatory bodies to meet the growing energy demand are increasingly launching new projects to accomplish the objective. Since the energy sector is prone to the emission of volatile gases, it would propel such bodies to install solutions such as VOC gas sensors.

– In February 2020, ADNOC announced two contracts for the construction of offshore facilities for the Dalma Gas Development Project to Petrofac Emirates LLC. The two EPC contracts have an estimated value of over AED 6.06 billion and are expected to be completed by 2022. Such instances are expected to boost the adoption of the technology over the forecast period.

– The increasing demand for fuels and natural gases have propelled the players in the region to either boost their production or to look for expansion of their production capabilities. Such instances are expected to fuel the adoption of the VOC gas sensors over the forecast period.

– According to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy of 2019, Global oil production rose by 2.2 million b/d. Almost all of the net increase was accounted for by the US, with their growth in production (2.2 million b/d) a record for any country in any year. Elsewhere, production growth in Canada (410,000 b/d) and Saudi Arabia (390,000 b/d) was outweighed by declines in Venezuela (-580,000 b/d) and Iran (-310,000 b/d).

Regional Outlook of Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

