Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – EcoSensors, SGX Sensortech, GfG Europe Ltd., Integrated Device Technology

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor investments from 2021 till 2025.

The volatile organic compound gas sensor market was valued at USD 152.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market: EcoSensors, SGX Sensortech, GfG Europe Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Aeroqual Limited, Alphasense, ABB Ltd., Ion Science Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends



Oil & Gas is expected to Hold the largest Share



– The increasing initiatives by the government and the related regulatory bodies to meet the growing energy demand are increasingly launching new projects to accomplish the objective. Since the energy sector is prone to the emission of gases that are volatile in nature, it would propel such bodies to instill solutions such as VOC gas sensors.

– In September 2018, Adnoc LNG awarded an EPC contract for the second phase of its Integrated Gas Development Expansion (IGD-E) project to Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas and Arabtec’s Target Engineering for USD 860 million (AED 3.16 billion). Such instances are expected to boost the adoption of the technology over the forecast period.

– The increasing demand for fuels and natural gases have propelled the players in the region to either boost their production or to look for expansion of their production capabilities. Such instances are expected to fuel the adoption of the VOC gas sensors over the forecast period.

– According to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy of 2019 Global oil production rose by 2.2 million b/d. Almost all of the net increase was accounted for by the US, with their growth in production (2.2 million b/d) a record for any country in any year. Elsewhere, production growth in Canada (410,000 b/d) and Saudi Arabia (390,000 b/d) was outweighed by declines in Venezuela (-580,000 b/d) and Iran (-310,000 b/d).

Asia-pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



– According to the India Brand Equity Foundation Rise in infrastructure development and automotive production are driving growth in the metals and mining sector in India. Mineral production in India grew at a CAGR of 5.72% between 2013-14 and 2017-18E to reach US$ 17.62 billion in 2017-18. Production of iron ore in FY19 (up to December) is 149.53 million tonnes. Such instance is indicative of the fact that the VOC market is poised to grow over the forecast period.

– the increasing initiatives by the government and the related regulatory bodies to curb the emissions of VOC is expected to drive the growth of the VOC gas sensors market in the region.

– In July 2019, China’s Ministry of Environment and Ecology (MEE) has launched a comprehensive three-year plan to reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in key industries.

