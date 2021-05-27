Voice picking solution Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2027

Global Voice picking solution Market is valued approximately at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Voice picking solutions are an integral part of the outbound logistics processes, which have a huge impact on the company’s customer services. The voice picking system provides employees a voice-based user interface, such as portable voice terminals and headsets, allowing employees to connect with host systems.

. The voice picking system provides employees a voice-based user interface, such as portable voice terminals and headsets, allowing employees to connect with host systems. Also, voice picking solutions include a majority of the warehouse workforce and enhance warehouse operations, through precision in the product picking process contributing to improved employee productivity and efficiency. The voice pick solution guides an employee through his everyday work routine and makes it possible to track and track all warehouse operations in real time.

Increasing demand for solutions to increase the efficiency of supply chain is one of the prominent factors contributing towards the market growth. However, lack of machine awareness and high investment costs is expected to inhibit the market growth. Whereas, increasing adoption of smart devices is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1707

The key players of global Voice picking solution market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, in July 2018, Honeywell International Inc., a global conglomerate, signed a deal with the U.S.. Agency for Defence Logistics. The contract envisages the introduction of a picking solution by Honeywell International Inc. focused on voice instructions for staff working in all U.S. distribution centres. Agency for Defence Logistics.

The regional analysis of global Voice picking solution market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to due to the presence of key players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase in digitalization and increasing adoption of smart devices in order to enhance the performance of employees would create lucrative growth prospects for the Voice picking solution market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Dematic

Ehrhardt + Partner Solutions Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Ivanti

Lucas Systems

Voiteq

Voxware

Zebra Technologies Corp.

ZETES

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Vertical:

Food & Beverage

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Logistics & Transportation

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1707

Target Audience of the Global Voice picking solution Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors