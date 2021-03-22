Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market 2021 Competitive Analysis and Outlook- Verizon Wireless, SK Telecom Co. Ltd, Bell Canada, Vodafone Group PLC

Global Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market 2021-2026 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 133.57 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 56.57% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The Global Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless, SK Telecom Co. Ltd, Bell Canada, Vodafone Group PLC, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Bharati Airtel Limited, KT Corporation, Orange SA among others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592408/voice-over-lte-volte-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Source=MW&Mode=48

Key Developments:

– May 2020 – Globe Telecom of the Philippines announced to launch its Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) service along with Voice Over WiFi (VoWiFi) that aims to improve voice call experience for its customers. These services will initially be available in NCR and to selected customers this year. With the VoLTE technology in place, Globe customers, instead of relying on the older 3G to handle their calls, can now enjoy the advantage of a 4G LTE network. Calls made over VoLTE are clearer because of high-definition voice quality, especially if both parties are on VoLTE.

– May 2020 – Fibocom announced the launch of the worlds first LTE Cat 1 wireless module integrated with blockchain technology. Based on UNISOC 8910DM LTE Cat 1 bis chipset and Aitoss BoAT (Blockchain of AI Things) framework, Fibocom L610 LTE Cat 1 cellular module innovatively combines IoT and blockchain, which is essentially valuable to the IoT industry in terms of scalability and security concerns.

Scope of the Report:

Voice over LTE (VoLTE) enables wireless operators to deliver a new set of standards-based services, referred to as Rich Communications Services. These services include video calling, file transferring, real-time language translation, video voicemail, and instant messaging. The increase in the use of high-speed internet is expected to drive the VoLTE market in the forecast period.

– Although Voice over IP or VoIP created the market for sending voice over the internet, Voice over LTE is expanding, and carriers/telecom network providers are undergoing digital transformation to enable a better experience for users of the technology.

– The increasing demand for improved voice and video quality and high-speed internet is driving the adoption of VoLTE services. The growing demand for high-speed data increases competition among the operators for the best mobile broadband offering, with the highest speeds and the best coverage.

– The benefit of VoLTE is that the quality of the call is better than 2G and 3G connections because of the high data transfer rate over the medium/channel. The voice calls are in HD quality and offer a much richer experience along with fast, reliable, and richer services altogether to switch to VoLTE. Such development is impossible without test and monitoring solutions that have supported the development of core network elements and the networks throughout the entire lifecycle.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet is Driving the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market

– Voice over LTE(VoLTE) enables wireless operators to deliver a new set of standards-based services, referred to as Rich Communications Services (RCS). These services include things like video calling, file transferring, real-time language translation, video voicemail, HD calling, and instant messaging. The consumers have started getting dependent on these services. The demand for high-speed internet has increased exabytes of data that have been transferred every day from various types of devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others, which therefore augment the growth of VoLTE across major developing economies.

– Technology providers are increasing the applications of VoLTE technology to support ongoing IoT adoption. For instance, Ericsson is set to broaden the reach of voice over LTE with the addition of the technology to LTE-M deployments. Through this addition, IoT devices would be empowered to support voice as well as data.

– Increasing demand in emerging Asian regions such as India among other countries is driving the market forward. Reliance Jio, followed by Vodafone, has been successful in promoting that VoLTE would become a standard service that is activated in new handset sales going forward.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592408/voice-over-lte-volte-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Source=&Mode=48

The key insights of the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2021 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2021-2026 market development trends of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE)

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Automotive Actuators industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key points in this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com