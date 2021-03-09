Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market 2021 Business Scenario – AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless, SK Telecom Co. Ltd

The Global Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Research Report 2021-2027 is a significant source of keen information for business specialists. It furnishes the business outline with development investigation and historical and futuristic cost analysis, income, demand, and supply information (as applicable). The research analysts give a detailed depiction of the worth chain and its wholesaler examination. This Market study gives extensive information which upgrades the agreement, degree, and use of this report. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market.

“The Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 133.57 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 56.57% over the forecast period 2021 – 2027.”

Top Leading Companies of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market are AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless, SK Telecom Co. Ltd, Bell Canada, Vodafone Group PLC, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Bharati Airtel Limited, KT Corporation, Orange SA and others.

Industry News And Updates-

Competitive Landscape

– May 2020 – Globe Telecom of the Philippines announced to launch its Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) service along with Voice Over WiFi (VoWiFi) that aims to improve voice call experience for its customers. These services will initially be available in NCR and to selected customers this year. With the VoLTE technology in place, Globe customers, instead of relying on the older 3G to handle their calls, can now enjoy the advantage of a 4G LTE network. Calls made over VoLTE are clearer because of high-definition voice quality, especially if both parties are on VoLTE.

– May 2020 – Fibocom announced the launch of the worlds first LTE Cat 1 wireless module integrated with blockchain technology. Based on UNISOC 8910DM LTE Cat 1 bis chipset and Aitoss BoAT (Blockchain of AI Things) framework, Fibocom L610 LTE Cat 1 cellular module innovatively combines IoT and blockchain, which is essentially valuable to the IoT industry in terms of scalability and security concerns

Key Market Trends-

Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet is Driving the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market

– Voice over LTE(VoLTE) enables wireless operators to deliver a new set of standards-based services, referred to as Rich Communications Services (RCS). These services include things like video calling, file transferring, real-time language translation, video voicemail, HD calling, and instant messaging. The consumers have started getting dependent on these services. The demand for high-speed internet has increased exabytes of data that have been transferred every day from various types of devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others, which therefore augment the growth of VoLTE across major developing economies.

Geographic Coverage-

The report contains detailed country-level analysis, market revenue, market value and forecast analysis of ingestion, revenue and Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market share,growth speed, historical and forecast (2016-2027) of these regions are covered:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Prime Takeaways:

The Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market report covers profiling of key market player with overall business operations, news coverage, product portfolio, geographic presence, and financial status. Value chain analysis, which is combined with competitive landscape of key players of the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market. Market size and forecast of the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market for the period from 2021 to 2027. Global presence of the market, market dynamics and evaluation by upstream and downstream of raw materials. CAGR% for individual segments in various regional markets for a period from 2021 to 2027.

Finally, Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market report is the credible hotspot for acquiring statistical market that will exponentially grow your business. The report gives the guideline area, monetary circumstances with the product value, advantage, limit, generation, supply, solicitation, and market improvement rate and figure, etc. Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market report furthermore Presents another SWOT assessment, theory feasibility examination, and venture return investigation.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.