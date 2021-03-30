Voice Cloning Market – Growth Outlook, Trends, and Forecast to 2021-2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Voice Cloning market in its latest report titled, “Voice Cloning Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The voice cloning market is expected to grow at 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Voice Cloning Market: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Smartbox Assistive Technology Ltd, Acapela Group, Descript, Inc., rSpeak Technologies, VocaliD, Inc., Resemble AI, CandyVoice, CereProc Ltd., and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– In April 2020, Lovo, Inc., an artificial intelligence voice-over platform developed by a team of machine learning and AI experts from the University of California-Berkeley. The company has launched what it describes as a human-like voice-over platform designed primarily for education, entertainment, marketing, and other audio content.

– In May 2020, Resemble AI, an AI solution providing company known for creating cloned voices, announced a Unity plugin, which enables game developers to add dynamically created speech with voice cloning. The company’s Unity plugin extends Resemble Clone, a product allowing users to record a few sentences in their voice and immediately generate high-quality samples.

Market Overview:

– Enterprises are focusing on enhancing their customer experiences by introducing a familiar voice on the products and services they provide. By using these solutions, businesses can form significant long-term relationships with customers by providing them with a considerably better customer experience. Technology providers are also adopting cutting-edge technologies for developing efficient voice cloning solutions. For example, in 2019, Deepsync Technologies, an Indian technology startup, has embarked on a journey to leverage artificial intelligence to create audio content through voice cloning.

– A voice cloning procedure typically needs a couple of hours of recorded speech to build a dataset and then to use the dataset to train a new model. With the increasing adoption of AI & machine learning solutions, the developers are putting in their effort to reduce the time taken to complete a voice cloning process. For instance, in 2019, a new Github project introduces a real-time voice cloning toolbox, enabling a user to clone a voice in a timeframe of five seconds of sample audio.

– However, the malicious ways in which the voice cloning methods can be misused are expected to impede the growth of this market. As voice cloning technology can generate fake audio clips, which can be manipulated to spread false insights, it has become a significant matter of concern. For instance, in August 2019, the CEO of an unnamed United Kingdom-based energy & power firm was scammed by a fraudster who has cloned his chief executive’s voice. The CEO believed he was on a call with his chief executive of the company’s German parent company after the CEO followed the orders to immediately transfer EUR 220,000 to the bank account of a European supplier.

