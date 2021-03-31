Voice Biometrics Market Size to Reach USD 4.90 Billion by 2027 | Demand, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy and development

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Voice Biometrics Market – Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Voice Biometrics market’s present and future trends. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

The global Voice Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing high demand owing to the rise in advancement in software and hardware. Rapid urbanization and adoption of digital technology in industries like Telecommunications and IT, BFSI, Government, and Defense will drive the demand for the voice biometric. The proliferation of digital devices in everyday activities has created a need for advanced protection solutions. Some of the commonly used biometric technology are radio networks, mobile phones and landlines, virtual private networks, voice over IP networks, and microphones.

A surge in urbanization, an increasing number of cyberattacks, and the emergence of technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence is driving the market demand.

To get a sample copy of the Global Voice Biometrics Market report, visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/159

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Voice Biometrics business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation.

The growing incidence of complex cyber-attacks is creating a need for a stronger defense system. Moreover, the emergence of innovative technology such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing will provide the market for voice biometric with growth opportunities. This technology is applicable in access security, forensic voice analysis, payments, and others. The growing importance of secrecy and confidentiality is driving the demand for the voice biometrics market.

The crucial information covered by the report offers the readers and businesses a way to capitalize on the current market scenario and enables a strategic business decision-making process for improved profitability. Some of the key players of the market analyzed in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape are Verint, Nuance Communications, Pindrop, Acculab, NICE, Phonexia, Auraya, VoicePIN, LumenVox, and SESTEK, among others.

For Any Inquiry Related Report, Visit here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/159

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Voice Biometrics Market on the basis of component, type, application, organization size, deployment type, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Services Professional Services Training and Education Consulting Support and Maintenance Deployment and Integration Managed Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Passive Voice Biometrics Active Voice Biometrics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fraud Detection and Prevention Access Control and Authentication Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation Other Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cloud On-Premises Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Retail and eCommerce Government and Defense Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Telecommunications and IT Healthcare Others



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/voice-biometrics-market

Voice Biometrics Segmentation based on Key Geographical Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America held the largest market share of voice biometrics. The region is prone to several sophisticated cyber-attacks owing to the presence of influential financial sectors, tech companies, and the profitable telecommunication industry. There is a high demand for efficient technology for the protection of their data and financial information.

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Voice Biometrics market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/159

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or to request the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.