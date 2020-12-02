Voice and Speech Analytics Market : Overview Report by 2020, Covid-19 Analysis, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026

Latest added Voice and Speech Analytics Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are NICE, Avaya, Genesys, ZOOM International, Enghouse Interactive, Aspect Software, Sabio. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Voice and Speech Analytics Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Voice and Speech Analytics Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market By Component (Solution, Services), Application (Sentiment Analysis, Customer Experience Management, Call Monitoring, Agent Performance Monitoring, Sales Performance Management, Competitive Intelligence, Risk and Compliance Management, Others), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), Organisation Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Government and Defence, Energy and Utilities, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Rest of the World), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Voice and Speech Analytics Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Voice and Speech Analytics Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market

Voice and speech analytics market is expected to reach USD 4.17 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 17.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. MarketDigits report on voice and speech analytics market provides analysis and insights regarding the factor such as introduction of artificial intelligence enabled voice and speech analysis.

The major players covered in the voice and speech analytics market report are Verint, NICE Ltd., CallMiner, Avaya Inc., Genesys., Clarabridge, Voci Technologies, Inc, ZOOM International, Calabrio, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AlmavivA, Marchex, INC., Enghouse Interactive, Castel Communications, Aspect Software, Inc., Sabio Ltd, Business Systems (UK) Ltd, Talkdesk, Inc,, VoiceBase, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. MarketDigits analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Increasing demand of monitor along with growing improvement in agent performance, surging risk and fraud detection, rising need to extract insights through customer interaction, adoption of emotion analysis, expansion of e-commerce platforms and provision of customer satisfaction are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the voice and speech analytics market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, positive impact created by artificial intelligence will further create new opportunities for the growth of voice and speech analytics market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost of voice analytics solutions and unavailability of skilled workforce are acting as market restraints for voice and speech analytics in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Voice and Speech Analytics Market Country Level Analysis

Voice and speech analytics market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, application, deployment model, organisation size and industry vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the voice and speech analytics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the voice and speech analytics market due to surging demand for analytics solution for making customer-centric decisions.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The Voice and Speech Analytics market research report makes an organization armed with data and information generated by sound research methods. This market analysis helps to get up to date about various segments that are relied upon to observe the rapid business development amid the estimate forecast frame. This market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost & gross margin. Voice and Speech Analytics market report plays very essential role when it is about achieving an incredible growth in the business.

Customization Available : Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market

MarketDigits is a leader in consulting and advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include production cost analysis, trade route analysis, price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), import export and grey area results data, literature review, consumer analysis and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

Voice and Speech Analytics Market Reports – Table of Contents

Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

Assumptions and Research Methodology Executive Summary: Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Recent Developments

Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region North America Voice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Voice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Voice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Voice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Voice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast Competitive Landscape

