Vodka Market Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2028

The major players covered in the vodka report are Stoli, Proximo Spirits, CANADIAN ICEBERG VIDKA CORPORATION, Distell, Constellation Brands, Inc., Central European Distribution Corporation, Brown-Forman, Bacardi & Company Limited, Pernod Ricard, Campari Group, Diageo plc, Soyuz-Viktan, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Suntory, Russian Standard, GRAY GOOSE, Nemiroff, The Absolut Company AB, theubgroup among other domestic and global players.

The demand for vodka market is projected to rise at a rate of 6.20% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing cocktail culture among consumers and increasing demand for premium vodka across the globe are likely to serve as a factor in the forecast period for the vodka market.

Vodka is usually made up from fermented potatoes and grain which has standard alcohol concentration of 40% ABV. It is composed of ethanol and water. Growing demand for cocktail in developed and developing countries are major factor driving the growth of global vodka market. Additionally, rapidly changing lifestyle of the people and growing urbanization along with high disposal income of the people are boosting the growth of global vodka market. Furthermore, increasing demand for fruits based and healthy vodka is expected to fuel the growth of global vodka market.

However, growing popularity of craft beer among the consumers and availability of alternatives in the market are anticipated to restrict the growth of global vodka market. Additionally, stringent regulations and heavy taxation by government is hampering the growth of global vodka market. In spite of these, consumption habits and various innovations such as fruit based healthy vodka are likely to provide huge opportunities for global vodka market over the forecasted period. Whereas, vodka industry is facing competition from non-alcoholic beverage products acting as major challenge for the vodka market.

By Type (Non-Flavoured, Flavoured),

Application (Supermarket, Department Store, Bar, Others),

Packaging Type (Glass, Metal Can, Others),

Production (Macro-Brewery, Micro-Brewery, Craft Brewery, Others)

The countries covered in the vodka market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The U.S. and Russia have been accounted for holding major shares in the global vodka Market due to production and consumption of vodka on huge scale in the countries.

