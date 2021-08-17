Vodafone Paredes de Coura will last 5 days in 2022

It’s official: Vodafone Paredes de Coura will get an extra day next year

The last day of the festival is all about Portuguese music. The event runs from August 16-20, 2022.

After two cancellations forced by the pandemic, Vodafone Paredes de Coura intends to return with a different edition than everyone else. The festival announced this Tuesday, August 17, that the 2022 edition will last five days (excluding the extra camping days and concerts in the village).

Several fans of the festival were already waiting for this announcement after the interview with João Carvalho, the organizer of the event, to the magazine “Blitz”, in which he revealed that the next issue would have more days: “Maybe common sense told me that we have to make it a smooth expense after losing money for two years, but we’re going to be investing even more than we planned two years ago. We’re going to increase the risk, but I want to make a historical edition. “

The announcement of the additional day was made on Instagram by Vodafone Paredes de Coura. The organization also reveals that the fifth and final day of the festival will be entirely dedicated to Portuguese music.

In the 2020 edition, names such as Pixies, Mac DeMarco, Viagra Boys are said to have appeared. A confirmed poster for the 2021 edition. Vodafone Paredes de Coura 2022 will take place from August 16 to 20.