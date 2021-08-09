VOA – Heavy Rock Festival will take place in 2022 with Megadeth and Avenged Sevenfold

August 9, 2021
VOA – Heavy Rock Festival will take place in 2022 with Megadeth and Avenged Sevenfold

Bring me the Horizon will also play at the event that will occupy the Estádio Nacional in Oeiras.

Megadeth is one of the headliners.

Two postponements later, the 11th edition of the VOA – Heavy Rock Festival is now planned for June 30th to July 1st, 2022. The organization released the headliners for next year this Monday, August 9th.

Megadeth, Avenged Sevenfold and Bring me the Horizon are among the confirmed bands. System of a Down, which were already on the poster, are not in the line-up for the time being, as are Korn and Sepultura. The event takes place in the national stadium in Oeiras.

Concerts from Kreator, Killswitch Engage, Bizarra Locomotiva, Crossfaith and Sylosis have also been confirmed. Passes for the two days of the VOA – Heavy Rock Festival and tickets for the first day are sold out. Day tickets are still available for the second day of the event, July 1st, at a price of € 50. The organization asks you to clarify any queries via the e-mail address info@nullvoa.rocks.

