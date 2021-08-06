“Vivo”: This is the new animated film from Netflix

“Vivo”: This is the new animated film from Netflix

“Vivo”: This is the new animated film from Netflix

It contains songs composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with the voices of Zoe Saldana and Michael Rooker, among others.

It debuts on Netflix this Friday.

After “The Mitchells Against the Machines” Netflix returns to Sony Pictures Animation Studios to present a musical animated film. “Vivo” will debut on the streaming platform this Friday, August 6th.

The story follows a quincaju (a tropical fur animal with the voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the songs) who spends his days in a busy square with his beloved owner Andrés (voiced by Juan de Marcos, from Buena Vista Social Club).

Although they don’t speak the same language, Vivo and Andrés are the perfect couple thanks to their love for music. However, a tragedy happens shortly after Andrés receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval (voiced by Gloria Estefan) inviting him to a farewell concert in hopes of renewing the relationship with his former partner.

It is then up to Vivo to deliver a message from Andrés that was not delivered: a love letter to Marta that was written in a song many years earlier. But in order to fulfill the wish of the owner and to reach Marta, who lives far from his home, Vivo needs the help of Gabi (Ynairaly Simo), an energetic young woman.

The film also includes the voices of Zoe Saldana in the role of Rosa, Gabi’s mother; Michael Rooker as the villain Python Fighter; Brian Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer as two romantic spoonbills; and Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo and Lidya Jewett as a trio of well-meaning but overzealous Boy Scouts.

Directed by Kirk DeMicco (The Croods) and Brandon Jeffords (It Rains Meatballs 2). It was written by Quiara Alegria Hudes (In the Heights) and has visual advice from acclaimed cinematographer Roger Deakins (Blade Runner 2049). The composer and executive music producer is award-winning Alex Lacamoire (The Great Showman).

Click the gallery for more news from Netflix (and beyond).