Vivian Maier: The story of the brilliant photographer who has already arrived in Cascais

He lived a life in the shadows, almost always behind a machine. Few knew his name until his death. And it’s still ironic that a large part of his work is the self-portraits that make Vivian Maier famous.

Maier’s story is almost always told in reverse. Before she was one of the most sought-after street photographers of the decade, she was just an older woman with a difficult end to life. She almost begged, the poverty prevented her from fully exploiting her great passion – and died anonymously at the age of 82 as a victim of a fall in 2009.

Without close family members, she was accompanied by the friendly Gensburg family, where she worked as a nanny. Maier died and it seemed to be the end of the story. And it was. But it would also be the beginning of her career as a world-famous photographer.

Today Maier is a celebrated photographer without ever officially accepting this title. Without training and with a passion for taking pictures, his photographs have traveled the world over the past ten years. They have also been in Portugal since January 16, in an exhibition at the Cascais Cultural Center that ends on May 16 – and so this is the last great opportunity to see the exhibition curated by Anne Morin. There you will find 135 works, photos and videos in Super8.

In 2007, two years before Maier’s death, a history buff discovered a life. By chance, at auction, he decided to pay a little over 300 euros for a box full of negatives. John Maloof was not a photographer and knew so little about what separated an amateur from a master. But he realized that the images of the negatives he had bought were something special, depicting scenes from ordinary New York life in the 1950s and 1960s.

With no name on the box or identifying element, all he received from the auctioneer was the origin of the item: a small private warehouse that had been emptied and belonged to a deceased woman.

Maloof tried to find buyers for the other boxes found on the site and found that they too had found negatives. He decided to make a discovery and bought these boxes too – in the end he had collected more than 100,000 negatives and 3,000 impressions.

The nanny who was also a photographer

Unable to solve the mystery and cut costs, he started selling some of the negatives on the internet that piqued the curiosity of those in the know.

Only later would he discover the name of the woman who had produced this treasure, the value of which had not yet been determined, thanks to a letter in one of the boxes and a small pencil scribble: Vivian Maier.

He started on Google and responded with an obituary from the Chicago Tribune published a few days earlier. “Vivian Maier, a proud French woman and resident of Chicago, where she has lived for 50 years, died peacefully on Monday. A second mother to John, Lane and Matthew. A free spirit that magically touched everyone who knew it. Always ready to offer your advice, opinion or support. A film critic, talented photographer. A special person who we will miss, but whose long and wonderful life will be celebrated and forever remembered. “

Despite the tip, the address and number the newspaper gave him turned out to be a dead end. However, on the Internet, where Maloof Maiers persistently published and shared pictures, a kind of cult was created over the myth of the mysterious photographer.

Who was Vivian Maier?

While not all of the details of her mysterious life are known today, it is known through accounts from those who knew her that she was a humble, private woman. It was indeed a surprise that many of those they met learned that Maier was a prolific photographer.

The daughter of an Australian and a French woman, she was born in New York in 1926 and lived part of her childhood and youth between the United States and France, from where she definitely returned after World War II. Back in the United States, in Chicago, armed with a little French accent, he found work as a nurse.

He felt most at home in one of the houses in which he worked, that of Gensburg. The children remember her as a kind of “real Mary Poppins” and repeatedly accompanied her on her walks around town, where she took many of the pictures that ended up in Maloof’s hands.

“He was a socialist, a feminist, a film critic and a person who said everything he had to say. He learned English in the cinemas he loved. I always took photos, but I didn’t show them to anyone, ”revealed one of the children Maier was looking after.

One of the strange self-portraits

Maier wasn’t limited to photographing New York and Chicago. In the 1960s she traveled alone through the country and around the world, from Europe to Asia. From house to house, back in his country, he hid his talent and photos, which accumulated in dozens, hundreds of boxes.

As he got older, it was the Gensburger who made sure that Maier did not die in poverty and that he became another homeless person. In the 1990s, the lack of money meant he couldn’t turn his negatives into photographs. The negative rolls accumulated.

In late 2008, a fall in the ice brought her to the hospital. He never recovered from the head trauma and would die in April 2009.

Today his street photos are comparable to those of other masters. Only in your case was Maier never able to enjoy fame, prestige and money. The legacy, it travels the world.