Vitamins Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Vitamins Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Vitamins market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased use of food and beverages. The global vitamin market has also been witnessing increasing demand from the Cosmeceuticals industry. However, differences in consumer preferences is a challenge to the growth of this market. Cosmeceuticals are cosmetics with pharmacological benefits. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The report titled “Vitamins Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Vitamins industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Vitamins market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Vitamins Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

Water-soluble and fat-soluble are the prime variants of vitamins. Fat-soluble vitamins are stored in the fat cells whereas; water-soluble vitamins are not stored in the body. Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, and vitamin C are types of water-soluble vitamins and vitamins A, D, E, and K are the type of fat-soluble vitamins. Vitamin E is projected to be the largest segment and accounts for major share of the global vitamins market.

The Vitamins Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Traditional Therapy

Water Soluble

Fat Soluble

Global Vitamins Market:

Feed

Personal Care

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

ADM

Amway

BASF SE

Bayer AG

DSM

NBTY, Inc.

Pfizer

Pharmavite LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Vitamin Shoppe

Key Questions Answered by Vitamins Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

