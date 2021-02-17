Vitamin Drinks Market 2021 Receives a Rapid Boost due to High Emerging Demands in global market

Vitamin drink is a brand of beverages. It contains added vitamins and minerals and is generally sweetened with sugar. Possibly the most ubiquitous juice on the market, fresh orange juice is one of the healthiest drinks you can grab. Everybody knows it’s a great vitamin C source, but most people don’t know that this healthy drink is a good source of potassium and thiamin plus calcium and vitamin D if it’s fortified.

The Vitamin Drinks market has witnessed significant growth due to rising concerns regarding impact of environmental factors on overall lifecycle of end products. Moreover, research and development activities provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the Vitamin Drinks market. However, higher pricing of Vitamin Drinks is projected to hamper the overall growth of the Vitamin Drinks market in the forecast period.

Key Players:

1.Coca-Cola Company

2.Danone

3.Eastroc Beverage

4.Krating Daeng

5.Nestle

6.Nongfu Spring

7.PepsiCo

8.Red Bull GmbH

9.RedBull China

Market Segmentation:

The global Vitamin Drinks market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global Vitamin Drinks market is divided into vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin D, blend, and others. On the basis of application, the global Vitamin Drinks market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Vitamin Drinks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Vitamin Drinks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

