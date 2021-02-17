Vitamin Deficiency Treatment Market Key Players, Demands, Regional Analysis by 2026 | Merck & Co., Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc., Pfizer Inc

Few of the major competitors currently working in global vitamin deficiency treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc., Pfizer Inc., Mankind Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dabur International Limited, Pharmavite LLC., Sandoz International GmbH, Himalaya Wellness, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, BASF SE, Glanbia plc, DSM, Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co.,Ltd, Fermenta Biotech Limited, Dishman Group, PHW-GRUPPE LOHMANN & CO. AG, Bio-Tech Pharmacal, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. among others.

Global vitamin deficiency treatment market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased awareness towards health of people globally. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Vitamin deficiency treatment is carried out to increase the vitamin level in the body through the supplements and diets. There are various methods through which the deficiency gets diagnosed such as from symptoms, tests and others. Various laboratories conduct the test to identify the vitamin deficiency level according to the result various treatments carried out such as multivitamin therapy, supplements and others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increased awareness towards the health driving the growth of market

Rising number of vitamin D deficiencies is spurring the market growth

The government initiatives and campaign for awareness acts as a supplement for market

The increased incidents of paraesthesia, anaemia and other deficiency drive the growth of market

Lack of availability for treatments in developing nations are hampering the market growth

Higher price of treatments will restrain the market growth

For More details (Purchase this Report with 30% Discount)

By Product (OTC Multivitamin Therapies, Single Vitamin Therapies, Vitamin A Supplements, Vitamin B Complex Supplements, Vitamin D Supplements, Others),

End User (Pharmacy and Drugstores, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Drug Stores/Email Prescription Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets)

The VITAMIN DEFICIENCY TREATMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Throne Company launched new test for home customers to diagnose the heart health, testosterone, weight management, menopause and vitamin D. The test will diagnose the protein level in the body as well as suggest the treatment to recover the vitamin deficiency in the body. The company will increase the customer base by providing the new test solution for vitamin level detection

In November 2018, Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada launched the vitamin D supplementation. The new version has been launched by the society for researchers and healthcare providers while one is for general public. The products are specially designed for the people having the multiple sclerosis

