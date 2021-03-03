Vitamin D Testing Market Size Worth $789.96 Billion | Global Industry Research on Growth, Trends, Opportunity in 2021-2027

Global Vitamin D Testing market is valued at USD 617.16 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 789.96 Billion by 2024 with the CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

Increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of vitamin D deficiency and other chronic diseases are some key factors driving Vitamin D Testing market growth.

Scope of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market Report:

Vitamin D is a nutrient that is vital for healthy bones and teeth. Vitamin D Test measures the level of vitamin D in the blood abnormal levels and this can indicate bone disorders, nutrition problems, organ damage, or other medical conditions. The main role of vitamin D is to help regulate blood levels of calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium. It has been shown to influence the growth and differentiation of many other tissues and to help regulate the immune system. These other functions have implicated vitamin D in other disorders, such as autoimmunity and cancer. For example, the 25-hydroxy vitamin D test is the best way to monitor vitamin D levels. The amount of 25-hydroxyvitamin D in blood is a good indication of how much vitamin D body has. The test can determine if vitamin D levels are too high or too low.

Global vitamin D Testing market report is segmented on the basis of type, end-user and regional & country level. Based upon type vitamin d testing market is classified into 25-hydroxy vitamin d tests, 1, 25-dihydroxy vitamin d tests. Based upon end-user vitamin d testing market is classified into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and physician clinics and home care settings.

The regions covered in this Global Vitamin D Testing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Home Healthcare is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Vitamin D Testing Companies:

Global Vitamin D Testing Market Report covers prominent players are like

Abbott

DiaSorin

Roche

Siemens

ThermoFisher

Mindray

Beckman Coulter

Biomeriux

Biorad Laboratories

SNIBE

IDS PLC

DIAsource ImmunoAssays

Maccura

Tosoh Bioscience

Beijing Wantai

YHLO

Increasing number of health problems related to vitamin D deficiency growing the demand of vitamin D testing market. Like Bone and Back Pain, Depression, Impaired Wound, Healing, Bone Loss, Hair Loss, Muscle Pain and others. Additionally, Vitamin D deficiency is a global health problem caused mainly by insufficient exposure to sunlight. It is estimated that 1 billion people have vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency worldwide, particularly prevalent among elderly people. In the elderly falls are a major problem, leading to significant morbidity, increased mortality and substantial consumption of healthcare resources. According to World population aging, the number of individuals aged 65 and older is expected to more than double from 2012 to 2060. Thus, appreciative the relationship between vitamin D and chronic diseases in the older adult and whether treatment of vitamin D deficiency can prevent or ameliorate these disorders is important. According to world health Organization, between 2010 and 2050, the number of older people in less developed countries is projected to increase more than 250 percent, compared with a 71 percent increase in developed countries. However, growing price burden on patients is hampering the market growth. The innovation of new technologically advanced products with the focus and emphasis on increased convenience and comfort of the patients is expected to boost the market growth.

North America is dominating the Vitamin D Testing Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Vitamin D Testing Market, due to rising prevalence of vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D insufficiency is highest among people who are elderly, institutionalized, or hospitalized. According to national center of biotechnology, the percent of older adults suffering from vitamin D deficiency ranges from 20 to 100% in the United States. In the United States, 60% of nursing home residents and 57% of hospitalized patients were found to be vitamin D deficient. The 90 per cent of Canadians aged six to 79 had concentrations of vitamin D in their blood that were considered adequate for bone health. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate due to increasing geriatric population. According to the china national group, in 2017, in China, the proportion of Chinese citizens above 60 years old obtained 17.3 percent, approximately above 241 million.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market Segmentation –

By Type:- 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Tests, 1, 25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Tests

By end user:- Diagnostic laboratories, Hospitals and physician clinics, Home care settings

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

