 Vitamin D Testing Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2026 investigated in the latest research

Global Vitamin D Testing Market is valued approximately at USD 0.64 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.40 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in controlling the calcium and phosphate levels in the Individuals body. It is benefited in maintaining the cell cycle, fetus development, prevention of neuromuscular disorders, and bone disorders. The deficiency of vitamin D leads to rickets, osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, cognitive disorders, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and asthma. Therefore, Vitamin D testing method is adopted by healthcare professionals to analyze, evaluate and initiate for the significant cure of deficit vitamin D in individuals’ body. Hence, the commendable role of Vitamin D testing method in identifying vitamin D deficit in human body coupled with increasing prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency across the globe are the factors attributed toward the growth of market over the forecast years. As per survey, the Government of India, in 2019, over 70-90% of people in India suffering from Vitamin D deficiency. Similarly, as per the European Society of Endocrinology 2019, Vitamin D deficiency (serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) <50 nmol/L or 20 ng/mL) is common in Europe and the Middle East. It occurs in <20% of the population in Northern Europe, in 30-60% in Western, Southern and Eastern Europe and up to 80% in Middle East countries.

In Addition, increase in investment and awareness by government and private organizations and cost-efficient vitamin D deficiency test is anticipated to create new opportunities during the forecast period. However, decline rate of reimbursement and stringent government regulations associated with the sales of vitamin D deficiency is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global Vitamin D testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to the rising cases of Vitamin D deficiency among the population in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increase in investment and awareness by government and private organizations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vitamin D testing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BioMrieux Inc

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Hologic, Inc.

Biokit S.A.

The Vitamin D Company

Tosoh Bioscience

QUALIGEN

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vitamin Type:

Vitamin D2

Vitamin D3

By Application:

Functional Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Personal care

By End-User:

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

Pregnant women

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors