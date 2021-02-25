Vitamin D Supplements Market Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2027 | Pfizer Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, Nature’s Way Products, LLC

Global Vitamin D Supplements Market Report Covers Market Statistics, Latest Trends Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Vitamin D Supplements Market research report is the high quality report having in-depth market research studies. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. It helps businesses obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Businesses can achieve practical and enduring results which are driven by accurate and timely research. It enables clients to take strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives. By leveraging the global experience of industry analysts, consultants and domain experts, global report has been prepared and delivered with excellence.

Vitamin D supplements market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 6.00% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The increasing recommendation of vitamin D supplements to children, particularly due to its deficiency largely found in children is the factor for the vitamin D supplements market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Pfizer Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, Nature’s Way Products, LLC, Kraft Foods, Sanofi, Nestle, Living Essentials Marketing, LLC, GNC, The Nature’s Bounty Co, Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Fermenta Biotech Ltd., ADM, Glanbia plc, Cadila Pharmaceutical, DSM, Herbalife International of America Inc., Danone S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Bayer AG, Abbott, and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among other domestic and global players.

The vitamin D supplements market is largely driven by the increase in the prevalence of vitamin deficiencies due to hectic lifestyles reduced mealtimes, and loss of nutrition in cooking and processing of food. The increased consumer awareness and knowledge regarding diseases caused by vitamin deficiency has benefited the market growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The rising health consciousness, evolving dietary patterns, hectic lifestyle and the escalating demand for vitamin supplements in the backdrop of rising cases of micronutrient deficiencies are also expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, rising prevalence of diseases, such as osteomalacia, osteoporosis, and rickets will further boost ample opportunities that will lead to the growth of the vitamin D supplements market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the rising awareness regarding these side effects is likely to hamper the growth of the vitamin D supplements market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

By Type (Vitamin D2 Supplements, Vitamin D3 Supplements),

Form (Tablets, Capsules & Soft Gels, Powder, Others),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Online Retailing, Other Distribution Channel)

The countries covered in the vitamin D supplements market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

