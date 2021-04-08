Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

The Vitamin B-complex Ingredients market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Vitamin B-complex Ingredients companies during the forecast period.

The demand for vitamins, and particularly for Vitamin B ingredients, has been on a continuous rise over the past two decades, owing to radical changes in lifestyles and diet patterns. Vitamin B disorders are often associated with either genetic causes or processed food consumption. This has led to a huge market for Vitamin B supplements and their associated ingredients.

Vitamins are organic compounds that are required by living organisms in minute quantities to maintain a normal metabolic activity. These compounds usually cannot be synthesized by the organism and have to be obtained through external sources. The term “vitamin” is a generic descriptor for a group of chemical compounds or ingredients that have similar molecular structure and have the capability to perform the required vitamin-activity. These chemical compounds or vitamin ingredients are often called as vitamers. There are thirteen different known types of vitamins with each type having multiple vitamers. Vitamin B-complex refers to a group of water-soluble vitamers that although co-exist together are distinct in chemical structure and functions.

Leading industry players covered in this report are:

Lonza

Thorne Research

DuPont Danisco

Nutrilo

DSM

Private Label Nutraceuticals

Atlantic Essential Products

Pfizer

BASF

Nulab

ParkAcre Enterprises

ADM

AIE Pharmaceuticals

NBTY

Kirkman

Glanbia Nutritionals Deutschland

Sanofi

Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Bluebonnet Nutrition

Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical

Vertellus Specialties

Adisseo France

Nattopharma

Amway

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Pharmaceuticals

F&B

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Worldwide Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market by Type:

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B2

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B7

Vitamin B9

Vitamin B12

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market in Major Countries

7 North America Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Audience:

-Vitamin B-complex Ingredients manufacturers

-Vitamin B-complex Ingredients traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Vitamin B-complex Ingredients industry associations

-Product managers, Vitamin B-complex Ingredients industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

