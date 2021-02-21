“

The constantly developing nature of the Vitamin B-complex Ingredients industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Vitamin B-complex Ingredients industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Vitamin B-complex Ingredients market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Vitamin B-complex Ingredients industry and all types of Vitamin B-complex Ingredientss that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Adisseo France, ADM, Amway, BASF, DSM, DuPont Danisco, Lonza Group, Pfizer, Sanofi, Kirkman Group, AIE Pharmaceuticals, Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical, Atlantic Essential Products, Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Bluebonnet Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals Deutschland, Nattopharma, ParkAcre Enterprises, Private Label Nutraceuticals, Thorne Research, Vertellus Specialties

Major Types,

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B2

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B7

Vitamin B9

Vitamin B12

Major Applications,

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Vitamin B-complex Ingredients market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Vitamin B1 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Vitamin B2 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Vitamin B3 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Vitamin B5 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Vitamin B6 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.6 Vitamin B7 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.7 Vitamin B9 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.8 Vitamin B12 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Competitive Analysis

6.1 Adisseo France

6.1.1 Adisseo France Company Profiles

6.1.2 Adisseo France Product Introduction

6.1.3 Adisseo France Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 ADM

6.2.1 ADM Company Profiles

6.2.2 ADM Product Introduction

6.2.3 ADM Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Amway

6.3.1 Amway Company Profiles

6.3.2 Amway Product Introduction

6.3.3 Amway Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 BASF

6.4.1 BASF Company Profiles

6.4.2 BASF Product Introduction

6.4.3 BASF Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 DSM

6.5.1 DSM Company Profiles

6.5.2 DSM Product Introduction

6.5.3 DSM Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 DuPont Danisco

6.6.1 DuPont Danisco Company Profiles

6.6.2 DuPont Danisco Product Introduction

6.6.3 DuPont Danisco Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Lonza Group

6.7.1 Lonza Group Company Profiles

6.7.2 Lonza Group Product Introduction

6.7.3 Lonza Group Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Pfizer

6.8.1 Pfizer Company Profiles

6.8.2 Pfizer Product Introduction

6.8.3 Pfizer Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Sanofi

6.9.1 Sanofi Company Profiles

6.9.2 Sanofi Product Introduction

6.9.3 Sanofi Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Kirkman Group

6.10.1 Kirkman Group Company Profiles

6.10.2 Kirkman Group Product Introduction

6.10.3 Kirkman Group Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 AIE Pharmaceuticals

6.12 Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical

6.13 Atlantic Essential Products

6.14 Bactolac Pharmaceutical

6.15 Bluebonnet Nutrition

6.16 Glanbia Nutritionals Deutschland

6.17 Nattopharma

6.18 ParkAcre Enterprises

6.19 Private Label Nutraceuticals

6.20 Thorne Research

6.21 Vertellus Specialties

7 Conclusion

