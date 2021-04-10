Vitamin A Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Vitamin A market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Vitamin A market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Vitamin A investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Vitamin A Market:

GMP Products INC., Nutralab Canada Ltd., Bio extract, Parchem, BASF S.E., ABH Pharma, Kingdomway, Bronson Laboratories, Lycored, Zhejiang NHU, DSM N.V., Now Foods among others.

The Vitamin A market revenue was 1803 Million USD in 2019 and will reach 2315 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.25% during 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

Vitamin A is a group of unsaturated nutritional organic compounds that includes retinol, retinal, retinoic acid, and several provitamins A carotenoids (most notable beta-carotene). Vitamin A has multiple functions: it is important for growth and development, for the maintenance of the immune system, and for good vision. Vitamin A is needed by the retina of the eye in the form of retinal, which combines with protein opsin to form rhodopsin, the light-absorbing molecule necessary for both low-light (scotopic vision) and color vision. Vitamin A also functions in a very different role as retinoic acid (an irreversibly oxidized form of retinol), which is an important hormone-like growth factor for epithelial and other cells.

Market Insights:

The global average price of Vitamin A is in the decreasing trend, from 26370 USD/MT in 2011 to 24867 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of the global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The USA is the largest producer of Vitamin A, with a production market share of nearly 34% in 2016. China is the second-largest producer of Vitamin A, enjoying a production market share of nearly 33% in 2016.

As the Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for the Vitamin A industry. Downstream feed mills and breeding in early after the stock, weaker demand gradually, but the raw material market supplies, supporting the domestic prices.

The Vitamin A market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Vitamin A Market based on Types are:

Feed Grade Vitamin A

Food Grade Vitamin A

Pharmaceutical Grade Vitamin A

Based on Application, the Global Vitamin A Market is Segmented into:

Animal Feed Additives

Human Nutrition

Cosmetics

Others

Regions are covered By Vitamin A Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Vitamin A Market

-Changing the Vitamin A market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected Vitamin A market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Vitamin A Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

