Vitality was crowned champion of the COD Mobile India Challenge Season 2 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)
Vitality wins COD Mobile India Challenge Multiplayer Season 2

Rupali Gupta

The Grand Finals of the COD Cell India Problem Multiplayer Season 2 ended yesterday. Workforce Vitality got here out as champions after beating match favourite GodLike Esports 4-2. Vitality’s Samruddha “SamS” Ghadge emerged because the MVP of the occasion, bagging 126 kills with a whopping 2645 factors.

Earlier, after an intense battle, eight groups out of 256 certified for the playoffs, the place they confronted off in a double elimination bracket in a BO5 format, excluding the Grand finals, which was performed in a BO7 format.

COD Cell India Problem: Multiplayer Season 2 Playoffs overview

COD Mobile India Challenge S2 bracket (Image via Nodwin Gaming)
Vitality sailed easily into the playoff stage as they certified for the Grand Finals with out dropping a match. The group certified for the Higher Bracket finals by simply defeating Workforce Lendhi and Rebirth.

Nevertheless, the facet confronted stiff competitors within the Higher Bracket Finals, the place they eked out a 3-2 win over Enigma Gaming.

Then again, Season 1 winner GodLike Esports had a troublesome run throughout the playoffs, beginning nicely towards 7I Astro and notching a 1-3 victory.

The squad, nevertheless, fought valiantly within the decrease bracket and certified for the Grand Finals, defeating Revenant Esports, Rebirth, and Enigma Gaming in three consecutive matches.

Workforce Vitality versus GodLike Esports Grand Finals abstract

Heading into the Grand Finals, Workforce Vitality had a degree lead as they certified by way of the higher bracket.

The primary recreation on Hardpoint was intently contested, however Workforce Vitality may maintain their nerve and safe a 2-0 lead heading into the second recreation.

COD Mobile India Challenge Multiplayer S2 Grand Finals map veto (Image via Nodwin Gaming)
The second recreation on Search and Destroy was one other shut one, however Workforce Vitality prevailed once more to take a robust 3-0 lead. The third and fourth video games on Management and Hardpoint noticed a GodLike Esports resurgence as they received each to make the scoreline 3-2.

GodLike Esports began Sport 5 with a bang, gaining a 6-2 lead on Search and Destroy. The group appeared set to take the sport into the decider, however Workforce Vitality confirmed grit and got here again to win the sport and the Grand Finals 10-8.

  • Match 1: Summit – Hardpoint – Vitality (250) : Godlike (243)
  • Match 2: Standoff – Search and Destroy – Vitality (8) : Godlike (6)
  • Match 3: Firing Vary – Management – Godlike (3) : Vitality (2)
  • Match 4: Raid – Hardpoint – Godlike (250) : Vitality (227)
  • Match 5: Takeoff – Search and Destroy – Vitality (10) : Godlike (8)

Prize pool distribution of COD Cell India Problem Multiplayer S2

COD Mobile India Challenge Multiplayer S2 prize pool (Image via Nodwin Gaming)
The match boasted a complete prize pool of 15,00,000 INR.

  • 1st place (Winner) – 6,00,000 INR – Workforce Vitality
  • 2nd place – 3,00,000 INR – GodLike Esports
  • third place – 2,00,000 INR – Enigma Gaming
  • 4th place – 1,50,000 INR – FenrirXRebirth
  • fifth place – 75,000 INR – Epsilon FreakQuency
  • sixth place – 75,000 INR – Revenant Esports
  • seventh place – 50,000 INR – 7I Astro
  • eighth place – 50,000 INR – Workforce Lendhi

The COD Cell India Problem Multiplayer’s first season was received by GodLike Esports, who defeated Revenant Esports within the Grand Finals.

