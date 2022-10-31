Vitality vs Imperial Esports at CS: GO IEM Rio Major 2022

One in all CS: GO’s most anticipated occasions, IEM Rio Main 2022, is ready to begin within the subsequent few hours. The upcoming event will kick off with its Challengers Stage, the place 16 CS: GO groups will compete for a complete of 8 spots on the Legends Stage of the Main.

On Day 1 of the IEM Rio Main 2022, one in every of Brazil’s very personal, Imperial Esports, will tackle one in every of Europe’s best, Workforce Vitality, within the opening match of the Challengers Stage. A victory on this best-of-one collection will grant the winners a good place within the Challengers Stage desk, with the crew requiring simply two wins out of their subsequent 4 matches to qualify for the Legends Stage.

Each match of the IEM Rio Main Challengers and Legends Phases will likely be held in entrance of a stay viewers on the Riocentro, Rio de Janeiro. The Champions Stage of the event will likely be held stay at Jeunesse Enviornment, with the Grand Finals scheduled for November 13, 2022.

Workforce Vitality vs Imperial Esports in CS: GO – Who will win their opening match of IEM Rio Main 2022 Challengers Stage?

The #IEM Rio Challengers Stage is nearly upon us! Take a look at the entire spherical 1 match-ups and stream allocations beneath! The #IEM Rio Challengers Stage is nearly upon us!Take a look at the entire spherical 1 match-ups and stream allocations beneath! 👇 https://t.co/jelsxDbIIr

Predictions

At the moment, each Vitality and Imperial look robust as they head into their opening match of the IEM Rio Main 2022 Challengers Stage. Whereas each groups are usually not of their finest kind in the meanwhile, they’ve a big selection of expertise inside their rosters, with previous performances proving all of the gamers’ particular person capabilities in CS: GO.

Vitality changed misutaaa with Spinx earlier this 12 months in August, after which the crew witnessed unbelievable outcomes. They defeated a number of the finest groups on this planet to win the ESL Professional League Season 16, which ended earlier this month. Together with that, Vitality has unbelievable expertise within the type of excessive influence gamers equivalent to ZywOo and Magisk, who can assist them of their event run.

Just like Vitality, Imperial additionally went by a roster change lately, which witnessed the Brazilian Counter Strike veteran fnx transitioning to a coach and streamer function. His substitute, chelo, is a promising expertise who is anticipated to bolster the crew’s event run as they compete in entrance of a house crowd. Moreover, two-time CS: GO Main champions, Fallen and fer, are among the many most profitable gamers on this event, and are anticipated to information their crew to success.

Imperial does have a bonus over Vitality since they are going to be competing in entrance of a stay Brazilian viewers. Moreover, this matchup will likely be a best-of-one collection, bettering Imperial’s probabilities of placing on a momentum-driven efficiency that may push them to victory. Though Vitality’s European roster has carried out higher in current instances, Imperial’s residence benefit offers them a greater likelihood of success on this best-of-one matchup.

Head-to-head

Curiously, Workforce Vitality and Imperial Esports are two outstanding CS: GO groups which are but to face one another in an official matchup. Followers will likely be excited to see the 2 high rosters compete in opposition to one another on a grand stage such because the IEM Rio Main 2022.

Latest outcomes

Vitality certified for CS: GO’s IEM Rio Main with a Challengers standing by securing a fifth place end on the Highway to Rio: European RMR B. They maintained a rating of 3-1 within the group play, defeating groups like FANTASY, Monte, and MOUZ, whereas solely dropping to BIG.

Workforce Vitality later misplaced to Heroic within the tie-breaker for the #3 spot, lacking out on an IEM Rio Main Legends standing by a small margin. Most lately, Vitality took half within the BLAST Premier: Fall European Showdown 2022, the place they completed in 3-4th place after a semi-finals defeat to Astralis.

Imperial Esports earned their Contender standing for CS: GO’s IEM Rio Main by ending the Highway to Rio: American RMR in sixth place, securing the ultimate Main slot for the Americas area. They maintained a rating of 3-2 within the group play, defeating groups like Isurus, LOS oNe, and Nouns Esports and dropping solely to 9z and 00NATION.

Imperial defeated paiN Gaming and Complexity within the tie-breaker to say the sixth qualification spot for the IEM Rio Main 2022. Most lately, Imperial competed within the FiReLEAGUE 2022: International Finals, the place they managed to complete in 3-4th place after a semi-finals loss to paiN Gaming.

Potential lineups

Vitality

Dan “ apEX ” Madesclaire (IGL)

” Madesclaire (IGL) Mathieu “ ZywOo ” Herbaut

” Herbaut Peter “ dupreeh ” Rasmussen

” Rasmussen Emil “ Magisk ” Reif

” Reif Lotan “ Spinx ” Giladi

” Giladi Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Coach)

Imperial

Gabriel “ FalleN ” Toledo (IGL)

” Toledo (IGL) Fernando “ fer ” Alvarenga

” Alvarenga Ricardo “ boltz ” Prass

” Prass Vinicius “ VINI ” Figueiredo

” Figueiredo Marcelo “ chelo ” Cespedes

” Cespedes Lincoln “fnx” Lau (Coach)

When and the place to observe

Followers of Counter Strike can catch the 2022 Rio Main motion stay on ESL CS: GO’s official handles on YouTube and Twitch. With matches working concurrently, viewers should tune into the A stream to observe Vitality vs Imperial at this time.

Vitality will tackle Imperial on October 31, 2022, at 9:45 am PDT / 6:45 pm CET / 10:15 pm IST within the opening match of the IEM Rio Main 2022 Challengers Stage.

Ballot : Who do you suppose will win their opening match of the Challengers Stage? 1 votes



