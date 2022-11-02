Vitality vs Grayhound at CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Challenger Stage

CS:GO’s ongoing IEM Rio Main 2022 opened as much as a jam-packed auditorium on its first day, with Day 2 witnessing the same turnout. After two days of thrilling matchups, twelve groups will proceed their makes an attempt to qualify by to the Legends Stage.

Thus far within the Challengers Stage, Dangerous Information Eagles and MOUZ have secured their slots for the following stage after sustaining a 3-0 report, whereas Imperial and 00NATION had been eradicated after 3 consecutive defeats.

On Day 3 of the IEM Rio Main 2022, Europe’s Workforce Vitality will tackle Grayhound Gaming’s Australian roster in a best-of-three elimination match. The winner of the match will qualify for the development matchup of the Challengers Stage, whereas the loser might be instantly eradicated.

Vitality vs Grayhound in CS:GO – Who will win this IEM Rio Main 2022 Challengers Stage elimination match?

Predictions

Each Vitality and Grayhound had been robust contenders for a Legends Stage spot forward of the match. Nevertheless, as issues stand, just one out of the 2 groups will progress additional into the IEM Rio Main 2022.

Grayhound Gaming is certainly one of two groups from the Asia-Pacific area to qualify for the Majors, and is the one Australian staff on the occasion. Their performances to this point within the match have earned them a victory towards Cloud9. Nevertheless, they’re but to show their strengths towards a high European roster in a best-of-three sequence on the match.

Workforce Vitality entered the match as certainly one of Europe’s most promising contenders for the Main title. Regardless of discovering themselves within the elimination spot, Vitality has the sheer means to drag by and advance to the additional phases of the continued CS:GO Main.

With an skilled core within the type of apEX, Magisk and dupreeh, and with a mechanically proficient AWPer like ZywOo, Vitality has the potential to drag themselves again up and struggle their option to victory. CS:GO fans can count on Vitality to emerge because the winner on this elimination matchup.

Head-to-head

Workforce Vitality and Grayhound Gaming are but to play towards one another in an official CS:GO matchup. That being stated, with elimination on the road, the upcoming match might be an thrilling endeavor for followers of each groups.

With 2 groups off to the Legends stage and a pair of groups eradicated already take a look at the swiss graphic for the #IEM Rio Challengers Stage as we head into day 3! With 2 teams off to the Legends stage and 2 teams eliminated already check out the swiss graphic for the #IEM Rio Challengers Stage as we head into day 3! 👇 https://t.co/Vm07p9pC8t

Latest outcomes

Workforce Vitality began their IEM Rio Main marketing campaign with a victory over certainly one of Brazil’s very personal, Imperial Esports (16-9). Nevertheless, as they proceeded additional into the winners bracket, Vitality had been stopped of their tracks by fellow European opponents – GamerLegion (10-16) and Outsiders (12-16).

Grayhound Gaming commenced their match run with a defeat to OG (5-16). Nevertheless, upon assembly Cloud9 (19-17) in Spherical 2, Grayhound emerged with their first victory of the match. They later misplaced to BIG (6-16) to proceed to the elimination matchup in Spherical 4.

Potential lineups

Vitality

Dan “ apEX ” Madesclaire (IGL)

” Madesclaire (IGL) Mathieu “ ZywOo ” Herbaut

” Herbaut Peter “ dupreeh ” Rasmussen

” Rasmussen Emil “ Magisk ” Reif

” Reif Lotan “ Spinx ” Giladi

” Giladi Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Coach)

Grayhound

Simon “ Sico ” Williams

” Williams Joshua “ INS ” Potter (IGL)

” Potter (IGL) Alistair “ aliStair ” Johnston

” Johnston Jay “ Liazz ” Tregillgas

” Tregillgas Declan “ Vexite ” Portelli

” Portelli David “Kingfisher” Kingsford (Coach)

When and the place to look at

CS:GO followers can watch the 2022 Rio Main motion dwell on ESL CS:GO’s official Twitch channel. With two matches operating concurrently, viewers should tune into the A-stream to look at Vitality vs Grayhound right now.

Workforce Vitality will tackle Grayhound Gaming on November 2, 2022, at 10:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CET / November 2, 2022 at 11:00 pm IST on Day 3 of the IEM Rio Main 2022 Challengers Stage. Viewers also can get pleasure from Outsiders vs Fnatic, which can occur concurrently on Stream B.



