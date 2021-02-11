Vital Sign Monitoring Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Vital Sign Monitoring market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Vital Sign Monitoring market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Vital Sign Monitoring investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Vital Sign Monitoring Market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, GE Healthcare, Masimo, Omron Healthcare, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd, A&D Company Ltd., Nonin Medical Inc., and SunTech Medical, Inc..

The global vital sign monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Overview

According to the United Nations, the world’s population is aging; therefore, every country in the world is witnessing a rise in the number and proportion of older people in their population. According to data from World Population Prospects: The 2017 Revision, the population of people aged 60 years and above was estimated to be 962 million (13% of the total global population), globally. The global geriatric population is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. Globally, the population aged 60 years and above is growing faster than any other age group.

Therefore, vital signs provide a quantification of physiological functions that are used for the monitoring of acute and chronic diseases. Vital sign monitoring essentially serves as a communication tool about patient status. Among older adults, there is a greater tendency for reduced homeostasis, which makes it difficult for the body to carry out optimal physiological functions.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, the demand for the market is growing. For instance, in March 2020, the FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, issued a new policy that allows vital sign-monitoring devices to expand to help health care providers monitor patients remotely minimize the risk of exposure to coronavirus. The devices include those that measure body temperature, respiratory rate, heart rate, and blood pressure.

Market Insights

North America currently dominates the market for vital sign monitoring, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the well-established healthcare industry and better reimbursement facilities in the region.

Moreover, the expanding base of the geriatric populace, developing interest for remote and wireless devices combined with streamlined coverage policies, and rising occurrences of interminable disorders drive the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

– In July 2020 – BETTRAi, a provider of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) systems, partnered with A&D Medical devices to simplify healthcare for their customers and provide multiple options.

– July 2020 – Samsung announced that it has started manufacturing smartwatches in India at its Noida facility as part of its ‘Make in India’ efforts. In 2018, the company said it will double its annual handset production capacity to 120 million units by 2020 from the Noida plant.

– April 2020 – Melbourne-based start-up Nutromics is developing the world-first personalized nutrition wearable. It painlessly measures key dietary biomarkers and sends the information to an app, enabling users to precisely track how their bodies respond to different foods.

Regions are covered By Vital Sign Monitoring Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

