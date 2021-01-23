Visual Search Market Skyrocketing Revenue USD 28,470 million by 2028 in Worldwide with Google, Clarifai, Veritone, Slyce, ViSenze, Ever AI

According to the report, the Global Visual Search Market was valued at USD 6,669 million in 2021 and is expected to generate around USD 28,470 million by 2028, at a CAGR of +17% between 2021 and 2028.

Visual search is a sort of perceptual undertaking requiring consideration that regularly includes a functioning sweep of the visual condition for a specific item or highlight among different articles. Visual pursuit can occur with or without eye developments. It is mostly used for various applications such as security screening, baggage scanning, navigation systems, electronic component manufacturing and in retail for clothing and jewelry.

By geography, the North American visual search market accounted for a major share of the globally in 2021 and is expected to be more than USD 11,000 million by 2028 in value. The rising number of users of smartphones and electrical gadgets with various visual search applications is the key factor propelling the visual search market in the region. The U.S. accounted for the majority share of the global market, i.e., around 80%, in 2021. Moreover, the rising number of incorporation mobile computing platforms and image search in the field of e-commerce and digital shopping is boosting the North American visual search market.

Google (U.S.)

Clarifai (U.S.)

Veritone (U.S.)

Slyce (Canada)

ViSenze (Singapore)

Ever AI (U.S.)

Geographically, a well-developed infrastructure of the global Visual Search market, its awareness, regulatory framework are some of the factors that are driving the North Americans, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africans, and Latin Americans global market. The market is rapidly improving on the grounds of the booming different industry in these regions and is the prime driver for the growth of the market.

The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and detailed insights on the competitiveness of these players. The key business strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and contracts adopted by the major players are also identifies and analyzed in the report.

Image Search

Video Search

E-commerce

Retail

Aviation

Forestry

Automotive

Electronics & Others

In February 2019, Facebook announced its acquisition of GrokStyle which creates visual search technology so that they can expand its artificial intelligence. Facebook has taken such initiative which will enable to take real-world object and use it to look for similar items online. This will benefit Facebook in advancement in its technology and able to serve its users more efficiently.

In October 2017, Apple Inc. announced its acquisition of Regaind which works on application programming interface to analyze the content of photos. This acquisition will enable Apple to enhance the memory section of the Photos app, locations and events. This acquisition will benefit Apple in advancement in its technology and adding on new effective features to serve its users effectively and be a leader in smartphone industry.

Reports propose analysis of Visual Search market with SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Analysis Model with well kind of info of present businesses. This report is a wide-ranging study of present-day trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. The noticeable feature of this report is, it covers numerous dynamic and static aspects of the businesses.

