Visual Search Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth rate 2020 -2027

The research and analysis conducted in Visual Search Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Visual Search industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Visual Search Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global visual search market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and ease in business operations through visual search market.

Visual search engines are an automated search engine which collects visual data and information from the web and classifies the image and video data accordingly. They are also used in surveillance systems by monitoring huge amounts of video streams; due to emerging of e-commerce industry visual search engine has gain huge popularity. They are widely used in applications like security screening, electronic component manufacturing, navigation systems etc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for machine learning and visual search engine is driving the market forces

Rising prevalence for chatbots in visual search is expanding the market

Growth in e- commerce industry will also propel the market

Advancement in technology and development is driving the market of visual search market

Rising popularity of internet and smartphones among population is also driving the market of visual search market

Market Restraints:

High operation cost will restraint the market expansion

Lack of skilled and trained personnel for carrying the operation hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Visual Search Market

By Offering Analysis

Image Search

Search Recommendation

By Vertical Analysis

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Type

Automotive OEMs

Electronics

Forestry

Aviation

e-Commerce

Others

By Application

Baggage Scanning

Security Screening

Electronic Component Manufacturing

Navigation Systems

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Facebook announced its acquisition of GrokStyle which creates visual search technology so that they can expand its artificial intelligence. Facebook has taken such initiative which will enable to take real-world object and use it to look for similar items online. This will benefit Facebook in advancement in its technology and able to serve its users more efficiently.

In October 2017, Apple Inc. announced its acquisition of Regaind which works on application programming interface to analyze the content of photos. This acquisition will enable Apple to enhance the memory section of the Photos app, locations and events. This acquisition will benefit Apple in advancement in its technology and adding on new effective features to serve its users effectively and be a leader in smartphone industry.

Competitive Analysis: Global Visual Search Market

Global visual search market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of visual search market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Visual Search Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global visual search market are Amazon.com, Inc., Clarifai, Inc., Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd, Microsoft, Pinterest, Slyce, Snap Inc., Syte.ai, TinEye, Turing Analytics LLP, Veritone, Inc., ViSenze., WIDE EYES TECHNOLOGIES, Google.

Major Highlights of Visual Search market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Visual Search market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Visual Search market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Visual Search market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

