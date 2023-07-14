Visitors Briefly Trapped at Former Home of Agatha Christie

In “And Then There Have been None,” the basic novel by Agatha Christie, 10 persons are invited to a mansion on a distant island, lower off from the remainder of the world. A thriller follows.

Life considerably imitated artwork on Friday when a big tree fell right into a single-track highway within the southwestern coastal city of Brixham in Britain, trapping a number of folks for a couple of hours at Greenway Home, the previous vacation residence of Christie, the writer of dozens of best-selling thriller novels who died in 1976.

The Nationwide Belief, the conservation nonprofit that oversees Greenway Home, mentioned in an announcement on Friday that the fallen tree was “blocking any visitors coming into or exiting the world.”

“We’re working carefully with police and highways to get this resolved shortly as attainable,” the Nationwide Belief mentioned. “We’re conscious that there are guests, employees and volunteers nonetheless at Greenway unable to depart and we’re doing the whole lot we are able to to verify they’re comfy whereas all of us wait. We respect everybody’s persistence throughout this time.”