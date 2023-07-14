Visitors Briefly Trapped at Former Home of Agatha Christie
In “And Then There Have been None,” the basic novel by Agatha Christie, 10 persons are invited to a mansion on a distant island, lower off from the remainder of the world. A thriller follows.
Life considerably imitated artwork on Friday when a big tree fell right into a single-track highway within the southwestern coastal city of Brixham in Britain, trapping a number of folks for a couple of hours at Greenway Home, the previous vacation residence of Christie, the writer of dozens of best-selling thriller novels who died in 1976.
The Nationwide Belief, the conservation nonprofit that oversees Greenway Home, mentioned in an announcement on Friday that the fallen tree was “blocking any visitors coming into or exiting the world.”
“We’re working carefully with police and highways to get this resolved shortly as attainable,” the Nationwide Belief mentioned. “We’re conscious that there are guests, employees and volunteers nonetheless at Greenway unable to depart and we’re doing the whole lot we are able to to verify they’re comfy whereas all of us wait. We respect everybody’s persistence throughout this time.”
By the tip of “And Then There Have been None,” each visitor on the mansion has died. Nonetheless, fortunately for these trapped at Greenway Home, the highway was reopened within the night, permitting guests to depart, the Nationwide Belief mentioned in a later replace.
It was unclear precisely how many individuals had been at Christie’s former residence, which is open for excursions and in a single day stays, when the tree fell. DevonLive, a information outlet in Britain that offered dwell updates of the incident, reported that greater than 100 folks had been caught.
Caroline Heaven, who was at Greenway for a day journey on Friday, informed DevonLive that she had arrived at 11:30 a.m., and had been caught for hours.
“It’s a disgrace actually,” Ms. Heaven informed the information outlet. “They’re doing an excellent job. They’re giving us free teas and issues. It’s a bit bleak.”
Greenway Home won’t have been solely a vacation residence. It was additionally a supply of inspiration for Christie’s novel “Lifeless Man’s Folly” that includes Hercule Poirot, through which against the law author organizes a faux “homicide hunt” on the grounds of a rustic residence.
Social media leaned in to the irony of being caught within the residence of the prolific thriller novelist.
A number of Twitter customers started counting down, “99, 98, 97, 96, 94 (grisly), 93 … in an obvious reference to “And Then There Have been None.”
Marguerite Kenner wrote on Twitter that individuals on the home ought to “IMPLEMENT A BUDDY SYSTEM IMMEDIATELY!”
The Devon and Cornwall Police didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon Friday.
Greenway Home was referred to by Christie as “the loveliest place on the earth,” in accordance with Nationwide Belief. The home is full of Christie’s heirlooms, together with gadgets from her childhood residence and her Steinway piano, the group mentioned.
The home additionally has a library of 5,000 books, together with some by Christie, in accordance with the Nationwide Belief.