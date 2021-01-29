Vision’s death in the comics is far more cruel than in Infinity War

Vision’s death was a huge landmark for MCU fans. Paul Bettany himself thought his career at Marvel was over before Kevin Feige introduced him to the WandaVision series. There is a lot of talk about the death of Vision in the MCU’s latest series, but what about his death in the comics? Well, it’s more terrible than you might expect.

Vision in the mcu

Seeing Vision in WandaVision is something fascinating for viewers who have witnessed his helpless death in the war of infinity. Right at the beginning of the series we even had doubts: Would vision develop in a parallel world? Is Wanda solely responsible for this strange world? The fourth installment in the series, which is due out today, is slowly but surely bringing us more certainty.

It must be said that Vision’s death in the MCU was something really tragic as Scarlet Witch had to sacrifice her partner to destroy the stone Thanos had missed before he rewinds time and kills Vision again. In the comics, Vision died not twice, just once, and that’s enough.

Vision in the comics

Thanos’ murder of Vision in the comics is far more cruel than what we saw in the Infinity War. In Infinity Gauntlet # 4 by Jim Starlin, George Perez, and Ron Lim, Thanos actually plays with the Marvel heroes who try to stop him. When Iron Man tries to send a powerful burst of energy at him, Thor throws Mjolnir at him and Firelord tries to knock him down. Thanos grins and freezes time, only too happy to escape a combined attack so easily.

Thanos doesn’t stop there, as he intentionally uses his power stone to impress Mort (Death in VO) while destroying Thor’s hammer, turning Wolverine’s bones to rubber, destroying the Scarlet Witch, and smashing the Cyclops’ head. The remaining heroes then attempt to distract Thanos when Vision appears behind him. Unfortunately for Vision, before he even had time to do anything, Thanos hits his chest hard before sliding his arm into it. He crushes her insides and pulls her strings out as if they were human entrails. The sight is stunned: he feels how the hand sinks into the depths of his being without being able to prevent Thanos from walking further. He dies after screaming at the touch of Thanos’ hand, which shattered his chest.

It’s understandable that the MCU chose a different version of Vision’s death. After all, in the comics, Vision didn’t embed the Infinity Stone on its head, so it wasn’t a primary target. Conversely, Thanos’ murder of Vision in the MCU was very symbolic. In the comics, Thanos wanted to impress Death and decided to kill Vision in the most gruesome way for an android (i.e., ripping out his guts and crushing them) just to show Death what he was capable of.