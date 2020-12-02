Vision Sensor Market Growth Projections and Future Opportunities by 2026

Vision Sensor Market Outlook-2026

A vision sensor system is a type of image processing system that is employed for a specific task. The vision sensor primarily captures images, then evaluates them with image processing algorithms, and finally triggers a response. Vision sensors are usually composed of a video camera, display and interface, and a computer processor. In some cases, vision sensors are integrated with an integral processor, known as smart cameras. Basically, vision sensors use images to find out the presence, orientation, and accuracy of surrounding objects. These sensors utilize the combination of both image acquisition and image processing. Using a single sensor, multi-point inspections are also possible.

The major companies profiled in the global vision sensor industry include Cognex, Teledyne, Keyence, Sick AG, Baumer, Omron, Datalogic, Ifm Electronics, Balluff, Basler, and others.

Vison sensors are primarily used to maintain the quality of products and also to verify the achievement of operational efficiency. They are also used in applications such as Gauging, Code Reading, and Localization. These sensors have a wide range of applications in industrial plants and industrial processes. They are mainly used in industries such as automotive, electronics & semiconductor, pharmaceuticals, and food & packaging.

Some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the vision sensor market include growth of consumer electronics segment and electrical industry, increasing in utilization of machine vision technology in the automotive industry and traffic safety, and rising in focus of manufacturing companies on cost and time saving. However, increase in adoption of product differentiation strategy by established players restrains the market growth.

The growth of consumer electronics segment and electrical industry is the key factor that drives the growth of the vision sensors market. In addition, increase in utilization of machine vision technology in the automotive industry and traffic safety boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in focus of manufacturing companies on cost and time saving also fuel the market growth. However, increase in adoption of product differentiation strategy by established players restricts the growth of the vision sensor market.

The vision sensor market is highly competitive, and the key strategies adopted by the market players include new product launch, product development, business expansion, and merger & acquisition. For instance, in April 2019, Teledyne DALSA has launched BOA™ Spot XL vision sensors for industrial automation and inspection. It is a low cost product designed for error proofing, identification, general inspection, and robot guidance. The BOA Spot XL provides integrated LED lighting, lens cover and easy-to-use application software, providing high value capabilities at a low cost of ownership.

The vision sensor market share is segmented based on sensor type, application, end-user, and region. Based on sensor type, it is bifurcated into less than 3D and 3D. On the basis of application, it is categorized into inspection, gauging, code reading, and localization. Based on end user, it is divided into automotive, electronics & semiconductor, pharmaceuticals, food & packaging, and other. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe, Asia pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

