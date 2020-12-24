Vision Guided Robotics Market is expected to reach US$ 12,958.9 Mn in 2027: ABB, Fanuc Corporation, Basler AG, Cognex and ISRA Vision

Rapid Expansion among Industrial Application in Asia Pacific to Lead Vision Guided Robotics Market Growth

According to our latest market study on “Vision Guided Robotics Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component Type (Software, Hardware, and Services), Type (2D-Vision System Robot and 3D-Vision System Robot), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronic, and Metal Processing),” the market was valued at US$ 4,616.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12,958.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

Get PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005445/

Vision-guided robotics are used across various verticals to concentrate on extracting, characterizing, and interpreting information of a particular product and perform desired autonomous task, whether mechanical or electrical. The vision-guided robotics companies across the globe are constantly focusing on developing advanced technologies that would enhance the automation scenario to a greater extent and help the manufacturing industries to intensify their process. Advancement of camera technologies and processing power are enabling robots to take on more amorphous tasks such as driving, flying, and mobile activities, among others, which requires obstacle identification and avoidance capabilities through vision systems. The major areas for robot manufacturers to develop a robust vision-guided robot include fast increasing computing power, advancement in imaging hardware, improvement in high-level software libraries, and reducing the cost of computer memory. Also, the advancement of machine vision will bolster the automation technology in the industrial sector in the coming years.

The vision guided robotics market report has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global vision guided robotics market during the forecast period. Whereas, APAC was followed by Europe and North America hold the highest market share in the vision guided robotics market. The vision guided robotics market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to increasing demand for automation.

The market for vision-guided robotics is highly fragmented, and the industry is constantly experiencing the emergence of a new player with innovative technologies. With an objective to sustain in the industry and compete with its peers, the companies are adopting several organic and inorganic strategies which include competitive pricing, miniaturized camera sensors, mergers and acquisition, and additional aftersales service. These strategies offer the companies a significant competitive edge over the others. The vision-guided robotics market is poised to flourish in the coming years owing to the fact that, several developing country governments are attracting foreign direct investments (FDI) to optimize hectic and monotonous operations performed across industries with ease and precision. Additionally, the demand for 3D vision technology is growing at a rapid rate among the end users, which is compelling the manufacturers to innovate and develop robust software and hardware for robotic systems. The 3D vision systems, when coupled with software such as machine vision software such as RoboRealm and Visionscape, enhances the performance of a vision-guided robot during the execution of any tasks. The vision-guided robots integrated with machine vision software are suitable for applications such as pick and place, bin picking, welding, assembling, racking, dispensing, and product sorting, among others. Attributing to the benefits of the 3D vision technology paired with machine vision software, the end users are increasingly adopting the latest technology, which is boosting the market for vision-guided robotics software market globally.

Major players operating in the vision guided robotics market include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Basler AG, Cognex, ISRA Vision, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Universal Robots AS, Denso Corporation, and Omron Corporation.

COVID-19 Impact on Vision Guided Robotics Market

The COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace around the globe. As of August 2020, the US, India, Russia, Spain, Germany, China, France, Iran, and the UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. In the wake of strong lockdown regulations imposed by the majority of the countries across the globe, the automotive and electronics sector is experiencing a significantly lower demand in respective regions. The North America region, especially the U.S., witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of confirmed cases resulting in large-scale lockdown across different regions. Moreover, the manufacturers and brands are facing various short-term challenges regarding maintaining the supply chain activities through retailers, distributors, and suppliers of vision guided robotics across the North American countries. Countries such as the US and Canada limited the production of automobiles and electronics owing to the outbreak of virus. However, ease of lockdown restrictions along with emphasis toward effective restoration of automotive industry related supply chain operations has mitigated the negative influence of the COVID over the market growth.

Rapid Expansion in Manufacturing Industry to Drive Market

The global manufacturing industry is rapidly expanding as more and newer regions are investing in adopting manufacturing plants in their localities. As per the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), the global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) accounted 55.1 in October 2017, which was down from 55.9 in September 2017 however, still at a comparatively high level. The PMI index remained above 53.5 since the beginning of 2017, signifying a substantial recovery of the manufacturing sector in developed countries, increasing industrial advancement in emerging market economies and intensifying commodities prices on the global market. This expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance the plant productivity, maintain an edge with the customers, and gain competitive advantage.

Component Type-Based Insights

Based on component type, the global vision guided robotics market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment dominated the market in 2019. Software was the second largest segment in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its position in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Type-Based Insights

In terms of type, the 3D-vision system robot segment led the global vision guided robotics market. The manufacturers are integrating robots with 3D camera technologies in order to optimize their performance while carrying out a desired task. These cameras help the robot to identify any object from all 3 axes (X-axis, Y-axis and Z-axis), facilitating the robot to understand the object and task easily.

Industry Vertical-Based Insights

Based on industry vertical, the global vision guided robotics market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceutical, and metal processing. The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2019. It is anticipated to continue dominating the vision guided market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The electrical & electronics segment held the second largest market share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Order a Copy of This Research Study @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005445/

The Vision Guided Robotics Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused towards market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis etc. We provide detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, product and services etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis on various research topics.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com