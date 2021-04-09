Vision Care Market Report 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2025

The global vision care market size is expected to reach US$ 72.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2020-2025, a new research report by IMARC Group.

Eyes are a type of sensory organs which provide vision and help human beings to process visual details. It is essential to take care of the eyes as they are sensitive to trauma, inflammation and infection which can further result in blindness. Good vision plays a vital role in performing various activities such as writing, reading and watching TV among others. It also has a significant effect on the several abilities of a person which include developmental learning, communication and work. Poor vision can impact the day-to-day life of an individual and can also give rise to the symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Global Vision Care Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of ocular diseases on the global level. This, along with the growing geriatric population, has contributed to the escalating demand for advanced vision care technologies. The advent of innovative therapies, including gene and stem cell therapy, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. These therapies are gaining widespread preference among the masses, owing to their efficient outcomes. Along with this, there has been an increase in the occurrence of eyesight disorders among working professionals, owing to prolonged usage of electronic devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones. This has contributed to a significant increase in the demand for prescription glasses and contact lenses, and improved vision care facilities. Furthermore, numerous players have introduced online eye testing modules, which is expected to assist individuals to check the status of their vision through online portals. For instance, Zeiss, a German enterprise, offers an online vision screening check without any additional charges. Their screening check is classified into three segments – visual acuity, contrast vision and color vision checks, which are designed to offer preliminary assistance regarding vision care to the users. Awareness campaigns led by several government and non-government organizations regarding the availability of advanced ocular therapies and treatments are also projected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Market Drivers/Constraints:

There has been a significant rise in the usage of electronic devices such as personal computers, laptops, smartphones and tablets among other devices. As a result, the prevalence of vision-related problems has increased which acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

There has been a shift towards contact lenses since they have emerged as a better alternative to eye glasses on account of enhanced comfort and vision. This, in turn, has contributed towards an augmented demand for a better vision care across the globe.

Some of the other factors which are positively influencing the growth of the global vision care market include growing brand awareness, changing lifestyles, rising pollution and increasing consciousness among consumers about the importance of a healthy vision.

However, there are a large number of counterfeit products available in the market which can lead to a further damage to the vision. This is one of the primary obstacles which is impeding the growth of the market.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type

1. Glass Lenses

2. Contact Lenses

3. Intraocular Lenses

4. Contact Solutions

5. Lasik Equipment

6. Artificial Tears

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into glass lenses, contact lenses, intraocular lenses, contact solutions, Lasik equipments and artificial tears. Currently, glass lenses dominate the market owing to the rising prevalence of eye disorders.

Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Retail Stores

2. Online Stores

3. Clinics

4. Hospitals

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segregated into retail stores, online stores and clinics. Amongst these, retail stores hold the majority of the market share and represent the most popular distribution channel.

Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

On a geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the global vision care market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for disposable contact lenses along with the rising cases of glaucoma, cataracts and diabetic retinopathy across the region. North America is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Johnson & Johnson

Cooper

Bausch (Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

Essilor

Novartis AG

