Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020
“This report contains market size and forecasts of Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market was valued at XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Automotive Cameras
Camera Modules
Others
Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mobileye
Delphi Technologies
Autoliv
Valeo
Foresight
Continental AG
Bosch
Magna
Denso
Faurecia Clarion
Horizon Robotics
Autocruis
Roadefend Vision Technology
Minieye
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Industry Value Chain
10.2 Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Upstream Market
10.3 Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in Global Market
Table 2. Top Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Price (2016-2021) & (US$/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
continued…
