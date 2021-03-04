Visible Light Communication Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2026

Global Visible Light Communication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Visible Light Communication Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of Visible Light Communication.

The visible light communication market was valued at USD 24.01 billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1582.66 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 101% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

– The primary driver behind the growth of the high-speed VLC is the rapidly growing presence of LEDs in practically every signaling or illumination entity. By as early as 2020, the majority of new energy-efficient lighting installations are expected to be LED-based. Consequently, these bulbs can transmit at high speeds that were not possible with conventional light bulb technologies such as fluorescent and incandescent lamps. According to research, the global LED penetration in the lighting market is estimated to reach 61% in 2020.

– Another important driver for VLC systems comes from the plethora of wireless applications. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), a spectrum deficit (i.e., lack of usable radio frequencies for new wireless applications) is expected, due to exponential growth in demand for wireless transmission capacity

– The problem of congestion of the radio spectrum utilized by Wi-Fi and cellular radio systems is further facilitating investments for the development of the market for VLC. Technology innovations addressing challenges, such as line of sight (LOS) requirements, reliability and network coverage issues, and complexities in system setup would further attract end-user interest towards the adoption of VLC technology.

– However, lack of awareness about this technology may hamper the growth of the visible light communication market. Since the technology is still emerging, prototypes are being developed. Further advancements in optoelectronic devices/materials are expected to open up new opportunities for the application of this technology.

Top Leading Companies of Global Visible Light Communication Market are Koninklijke Philips NV, LVX System, Bytelight Inc. (A Acuity Brands Company), Panasonic Corporation, Purelifi Ltd, Oledcomm, Lucibel SA, Outstanding Technology Co. Ltd, Axrtek Company, Firefly Wireless Networks LLC and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2019 – Zomtobel, a European provider of professional lighting and associated services, partnered with pureLiFi to step into the wireless enterprise network market. As part of the trial, Zumtobel has installed pureLiFi’s system alongside its LED lights. The system enables data transmission via an LED luminaire at high-speeds through small adjustments in the LED’s brightness.

– March 2018 – Philips launched Li-Fi broadband, where it offers an internet connection through light waves. This is expected to propel the company’s presence in the IoT industry. The company is the first global lighting company to provide Li-Fi-enabled luminaires from its existing office lighting portfolio.

Key Market Trends

Automotive and Transportation Segment Expected to Witness a Significant Growth



– Traffic management is a broad segment facing numerous challenges, with increasing population and vehicles on the road. The amount of data transferred through Wi-Fi on the street is neither sufficient nor secure enough for effective management. Apart from aiding traffic management, a promising application for VLC is in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication.

– Most car headlights and tail lights are being replaced with LEDs. VLC can transform these LEDs for car-to-car communication. This factor can improve anti-collision systems and facilitate the exchange of a range of information between vehicles.

– As traffic lights use LED lighting, it is an emerging opportunity in citywide traffic management systems, like pedestrian signals and traffic signals using VLC. For instance, street lights communicating with a pedestrians VLC-equipped smartphone can regulate vehicle traffic, allowing pedestrians to cross a street.

– The use of VLC technology in traffic systems allows the drivers to use smart devices or car headlights, in order to connect and generate information from traffic lighting systems. This information can also be transmitted to other cars using tail lights. Information, such as traffic updates, shortest estimated time of arrival to a specific location (considering traffic congestion), or even internet access can be communicated through the usage of this technology.

– However, drivers may use smart devices while driving, which may act as a challenge. The ideal way to overcome this challenge is to incorporate a visible communication system in the vehicle, and use the vehicle’s headlights to send information. However, the efficiency of these intelligent traffic systems may be affected due to noise, which may impact the adoption rate of VLC systems.

North America to Account for the Largest Market Share



– North America is the most prominent market for VLC due to increasing investment in R&D in advanced technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence, sustainable energy projects, and big data analytics. The major wireless network providers in the region, such as Telus Corp, Rogers Communications Inc., and BCE Inc.’s Bell Mobility are investing heavily in R&D activities in VLC, along with 5G technology to increase their market share among the wireless and internet service providers. The implementation of Li-Fi technology is expected to boost the US economy and aid in the economic growth and create job opportunities.

– The United States is the most prominent market for VLC technology, owing to increasing investments in R&D in advanced technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence, sustainable energy projects, and Big Data analytics. The United States is the first country to install 5G wireless networks, making the country the global test bed for LTE services and apps.

– The lighting industry is embracing new ground-breaking business opportunities through VLC, as data transmission governs all the major sectors in the United States, including the government sector. Further, government initiatives, such as Gigabit Communities that helps make the United States one of the high capacity and the super-fast ubiquitous broadband networks, enhance the adoption of VLC opportunities.

