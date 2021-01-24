Virus variant danger: London rows back | Free press

Ever since mutation B.1.1.7 became known in England, politicians and scientists have been wondering: is the Corona variety more deadly than the previously known? This is exactly what British Prime Minister Johnson claimed on Friday and was greeted with surprise.

London (AP) – After surprising statements by the British Prime Minister about a possible higher death rate from a coronavirus variant, the government is now rowing back a bit.

Health Minister Matt Hancock told Sky News on Sunday that it was “not really sure how deadly” the mutation B.1.1.7 is. Studies have shown various data. However, there is a risk that more people will die from the variant first discovered in South East England. This has been proven to ship faster.

Johnson said Friday there was “some evidence” that the new variant was associated with higher mortality. This affects men in their sixties. Scientists were amazed at Johnson’s statements. Sufficient data was not yet available.

The deputy chief medical adviser to the government for England, Jonathan Van-Tam, also called on vaccinated people to continue to abide by the corona rules. It has not yet been proven whether the vaccination also prevents the transmission of the virus. “If you change your behavior, you can transmit the virus, which keeps the number of cases high and puts others at risk,” Van-Tam writes in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper. Hundreds of thousands of people now receive a dose every day and there are already more than 5.8 million of the 66 million inhabitants.

