Virus Tracker Apps Market Drives Actionable Intelligence by leading vendors Apple Inc., Google, LLC, Microsoft, HealthLynked, QuantUrban, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), B-Secur, Baidu Inc., Tencent, Locix, Inc., Microshare.io

Smartphone apps are playing a significant role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These apps are being used to track infected people, issue self-quarantine guidelines, provide the latest communication to citizens, and ease the burden on the healthcare staff. These apps have been downloaded by millions of people across the world, from South Korea to Poland. The European Union is planning to roll out its app and has issued guidelines for the same. Apple and Google, two Silicon Valley tech giants, have joined hands for the development of an app that would assist healthcare organizations.

Australia’s COVIDSafe app, unrolled in April, has been downloaded 6.1 million times by roughly 15 million smartphone users; however, no data is available on what percentage remain active daily

The technology of virus tracking apps is designed to slow the spread of coronavirus by tracking whom a person has been in close contact with. The technology uses a Bluetooth-based system that stores data on individual’s telephone device and not a central database. When a person officially tests positive for COVID-19, the system can send a notification to anyone who was recently near that person, telling him/her to contact their local health authority and obtain medical advice and a coronavirus test.

Get Sample Copy Of this Report @:

https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=81037

This Report Focuses On The Top Players In Global Market:-

Apple Inc.

Google, LLC

Microsoft

HealthLynked

QuantUrban

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC)

B-Secur

Baidu Inc.

Tencent

Locix, Inc.

io

Virus Tracker Apps Market, by Platform

iOS

Android

Other

Virus Tracker Apps Market, by Type

Health Status

Exposure Risk Assessment

Infection Trace

Other

Virus Tracker Apps Market, by End-user:

Hospital

Clinics

Household

Other

This Virus Tracker Apps Market report formulated by Report Consultant will benefit the reader to understand their standing in the market as well as create successful strategies in the forthcoming years along with the risks associated with it.

The Virus Tracker Apps Market report has portrayed revenue generation tactics adopted by the key contenders, which in turn helps the new entrants to understand the possible strategies that might lead to their growth. The market has numerous possibilities that can lead to the generation of huge profits or can lead players to experience major losses.

Buyers Get Discount on this Report @ Click Here:

https://www.reportconsultant.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=81037

The study has also demonstrated a broad overview of the Virus Tracker Apps Market players and their strategic business activities, therefore, making them one of the pioneers of the industry. The industrial growth is also coupled with an in-depth understanding of the players who are actively investing in merger and acquisition activities.

Table of content

Global Virus Tracker Apps Market report as follows:

Chapter 1: Global Virus Tracker Apps Overview

Chapter 2: Virus Tracker Apps Data Analysis

Chapter 3: Virus Tracker Apps Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4: Virus Tracker Apps Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5: Global Virus Tracker Apps Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 6: Virus Tracker Apps Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 7: Virus Tracker Apps Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy – Virus Tracker Apps y Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Strategy – Virus Tracker Apps y Analysis

Chapter 10: Enterprise Virus Tracker Apps Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11: Global Virus Tracker Apps Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

About us:

Report Consultant – A global leader in analytics, research and advisory that can assist you to renovate your business and modify your approach. With us, you will learn to take decisions intrepidly. We make sense of drawbacks, opportunities, circumstances, estimations and information using our experienced skills and verified methodologies.

Our research reports will give you an exceptional experience of innovative solutions and outcomes. We have effectively steered businesses all over the world with our market research reports and are outstandingly positioned to lead digital transformations. Thus, we craft greater value for clients by presenting advanced opportunities in the global market. Our profound experience provides a clear and confident vision to help clients navigate the future. Report Consultant techniques encompasses both qualitative and quantitative modes to provide customized and highly flexible tailored research studies so that you get information that is just the best-fit to make informed strategies organizational decisions

Contact us:

Riaana Singh

(Report Consultant)

Contact No: +81-368444299

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com