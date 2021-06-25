Virus Filtration Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

The Global Virus Filtration market is forecast to reach USD 4.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technological advancements in this filtration process and growing demand for single-use technologies are also supporting the expansion of the market. With growing technological advancements, market players are coming up with the single-use design in which the filter is gamma compatible and simple in terms of implementation in mAb processes and helps in conducting the research within the allocated fund by reducing the unnecessary allocation of budget to costly sanitization. A number of market players are coming up with innovative products that eliminate the requirement for pre-flushing. Such advancement acts as a major driving factor supporting the expansion of the market. The recent H1N1 Influenza outbreak, SARS outbreak, and anthrax attacks in 2001 have also resulted in increasing investment in researches on these viruses by the government of different nations, which is also fostering the demand for the process. Herein COVID-19 pandemic and the associated increasing number of researches being conducted to understand the nature of the virus is acting as a major opportunity for the growth of the sector.

The companies operating in the market

Danaher, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd, WuXi PharmaTech Inc and Clean Cells Inc.

The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

Virus Filtration market segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water Purification

Biologicals

Air Purification

Medical Devices

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Medical devices companies

CROs

Academic institutes & research laboratories

Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Virus Filtration Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Virus Filtration market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

