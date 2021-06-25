Virus Filtration Market Report 2021: Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2026

Virus Filtration Market Report 2021: Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2026

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoJune 25, 2021
3
Virus Filtration Market

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Virus Filtration Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global virus filtration market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Virus filtration is a non-destructive, effective and easy-to-use method of retaining both enveloped and non-enveloped virus particles present on the surface or within the pores of a polymeric membrane. It is widely used in continuous bioprocessing, which is gaining traction in monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) for offering small facility footprints. As it does not impact the product quality, virus filtration is considered as a suitable solution for manufacturing biological products, such as vaccines, gene therapy, somatic cells and recombinant therapeutic proteins, and enhancing their safety. It is also utilized to eliminate blood-borne pathogens from plasma-derived products.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/virus-filtration-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the urgent need for potential therapies and vaccines to treat coronavirus-affected patients are currently driving the global demand for virus filtrations. Furthermore, continuous advancements in bioprocessing technologies, including single-use equipment, perfusion reactors, and chromatography resins, are positively influencing the adoption of virus filtration in the production of various biotherapeutic products. Besides this, the introduction of an advanced asymmetric membrane structure that offers no impact on virus retention through pressure variations, high loads, or process interruptions is expected to strengthen the market growth over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://www.imarcgroup.com/virus-filtration-market

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

  • Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.
  • Charles River Laboratories, Inc (NYSE: CRL)
  • Clean Cells
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR)
  • Merck KGaA (ETR: MRK)
  • Sartorius AG (ETR: SRT)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(NYSE: TMO)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end use and geography.

Breakup by Product:

  • Consumables
    • Kits and Reagents
    • Others
  • Instruments
    • Filtration Systems
    • Chromatography Systems
  • Services

Breakup by Application:

  • Biologicals
    • Vaccines and Therapeutics
    • Blood and Blood Products
    • Cellular and Gene Therapy Products
    • Others
  • Medical Devices
  • Water Purification
  • Air Purification
  • Others

Breakup by End Use:

  • Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations
  • Academic Institutes and Research Laboratories
  • Others

Breakup by Geography:

  • North America (U.S. & Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
  • Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intracranial-pressure-monitoring-market

Guidewires Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/guidewires-market

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/remote-patient-monitorning-market

Hemostats Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemostats-market

Telehealth Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telehealth-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoJune 25, 2021
3
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.
Back to top button