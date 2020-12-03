Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) deployments will account for a marketplace worth $2.6 Billion by 2020

Technology
The "vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts"

December 3, 2020
3

vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) refers to a RAN (Radio Access Network) implementation where different remote units are setup with in an area some separated from each other at a distance. The remote radio unit and run as VNFs (Virtualized Network Functions) on commodity hardware. This approach results in multiple operational benefits including but not limited to TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, performance gains and scalability. In addition, vRAN enables mobile operators to future-proof their networks for 5G upgrades.

The vRAN marketplace is currently at a nascent level with maximum investments targeted on virtualized small cells for focused green field deployments and pilot engagements for macro cell coverage. However, as cell operators comprehend the advantages of RAN virtualization, the marketplace is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of about 125% over the following 3 12 months period. By the endof 2020, it is estimated that vRAN deployments will account for a marketplace worth $2.6 Billion.

The “vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” file offers an in-intensity evaluation of the vRAN surroundings together with allowing technologies, key trends, marketplace drivers, challenges, standardization, collaborative initiatives, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, destiny roadmap, cost chain, surroundings participant profiles and strategies. The file additionally offers forecasts for vRAN investments from 2017 until 2030. The forecasts cowl a couple of submarkets and six regions.

1  Chapter  1:  Introduction
1.1  Executive  Summary
1.2  Topics  Covered
1.3  Forecast  Segmentation
1.4  Key  Questions  Answered
1.5  Key  Findings
1.6  Methodology
1.7  Target  Audience
1.8  Companies  &  Organizations  Mentioned

2  Chapter  2:  An  Overview  of  vRAN
2.1  C-RAN  (Centralized  Radio  Access  Network):  Opening  the  Door  to  RAN  Virtualization
2.1.1  Decoupling  the  Base  Station
2.1.2  Brief  History
2.1.3  Outlook  on  Future  Investments
2.2  What  is  vRAN?
2.2.1  Leveraging  Commodity  Technologies
2.2.2  Moving  RAN  to  the  Cloud
2.3  Key  Functional  Elements  of  vRAN
2.3.1  Remote  Radio  Unit
2.3.2  vBBU  (Virtualized  Baseband  Unit)
2.3.2.1  Baseband  VNFs  (Virtualized  Network  Functions)
2.3.2.2  RTOS  (Real-Time  Operating  System)  &  Virtualization  Environment
2.3.2.3  GPP  (General  Purpose  Processor)  Platform
2.3.2.4  Dedicated  Programmable  Hardware
2.3.2.5  External  Interactions
2.3.3  Fronthaul
2.3.3.1  Technologies
2.3.3.2  Interface  Options
2.4  Baseband  Functional  Split  Approaches
2.4.1  Fully  Virtualized  Baseband  Processing:  PHY-RF  Split
2.4.2  Partially  Virtualized  Functional  Splits
2.4.2.1  Intra-PHY  Split
2.4.2.2  MAC-PHY  Split
2.4.2.3  Intra-MAC  Split
2.4.2.4  RLC-MAC  Split
2.4.2.5  Intra-RLC  Split
2.4.2.6  PDCP-RLC  Split
2.4.2.7  RRC-PDCP  Split
2.5  Market  Growth  Drivers
2.5.1  Capacity  &  Coverage  Improvement:  Addressing  the  Mobile  Data  Traffic  Tsunami
2.5.2  Bringing  Intelligence  to  the  Edge:  MEC  (Mobile  Edge  Computing)
2.5.3  OpEx  Reduction:  Reducing  Energy  &  Maintenance  Costs
2.5.4  CapEx  Reduction:  BBU  Resource  Pooling  &  Commodity  IT  Hardware
2.5.5  Agile  &  Flexible  Network  Architecture
2.5.6  Enhanced  Support  for  Advanced  RAN  Coordination  Features
2.5.7  Multi-Tenancy  &  RAN  Sharing
2.5.8  Enabling  Painless  Migration  Towards  Future  RAN  Technologies
2.5.9  Impact  of  5G  Rollouts
2.6  Market  Barriers
2.6.1  Fronthaul  Investments
2.6.2  Virtualization  Challenges
2.6.3  Vendor  Proprietary  Functional  Splits
2.6.4  Migration  from  Legacy  Architectures

3  Chapter  3:  Standardization,    Regulatory  &  Collaborative  Initiatives
3.1  3GPP  (3rd  Generation  Partnership  Project)
3.1.1  Functional  Splits  for  vRAN  Implementation  in  5G  Networks
3.1.2  Management  of  Virtualized  Mobile  Networks
3.2  Broadband  Forum
3.2.1  TR-069  for  PNF  Management
3.3  CPRI  Initiative
3.3.1  eCPRI  for  5G  Fronthaul  Networks
3.4  ETSI  (European  Telecommunications  Standards  Institute)
3.4.1  ORI  for  Fronthaul
3.4.2  NFV  (Network  Functions  Virtualization)  for  vRAN
3.4.3  MEC  (Mobile  Edge  Computing)
3.5  IEEE  (Institute  of  Electrical  and  Electronics  Engineers)
3.5.1  IEEE  802.1CM:  TSN  (Time-Sensitive  Networking)  for  Fronthaul
3.5.2  IEEE  P1904.3:  Standard  for  RoE  (Radio  over  Ethernet)  Encapsulations  and  Mappings
3.5.3  IEEE  1914:  NGFI  (Next  Generation  Fronthaul  Interface)  Working  Group
3.5.4  Other  Standards  &  Work  Groups

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

