Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) deployments will account for a marketplace worth $2.6 Billion by 2020

vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) refers to a RAN (Radio Access Network) implementation where different remote units are setup with in an area some separated from each other at a distance. The remote radio unit and run as VNFs (Virtualized Network Functions) on commodity hardware. This approach results in multiple operational benefits including but not limited to TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, performance gains and scalability. In addition, vRAN enables mobile operators to future-proof their networks for 5G upgrades.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures@ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/38154?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRTE38154

The vRAN marketplace is currently at a nascent level with maximum investments targeted on virtualized small cells for focused green field deployments and pilot engagements for macro cell coverage. However, as cell operators comprehend the advantages of RAN virtualization, the marketplace is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of about 125% over the following 3 12 months period. By the endof 2020, it is estimated that vRAN deployments will account for a marketplace worth $2.6 Billion.

The “vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” file offers an in-intensity evaluation of the vRAN surroundings together with allowing technologies, key trends, marketplace drivers, challenges, standardization, collaborative initiatives, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, destiny roadmap, cost chain, surroundings participant profiles and strategies. The file additionally offers forecasts for vRAN investments from 2017 until 2030. The forecasts cowl a couple of submarkets and six regions.

Click here to avail discount before buying@https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/38154?ref=Discount&toccode=SDMRTE38154

1 Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Topics Covered

1.3 Forecast Segmentation

1.4 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Key Findings

1.6 Methodology

1.7 Target Audience

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of vRAN

2.1 C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network): Opening the Door to RAN Virtualization

2.1.1 Decoupling the Base Station

2.1.2 Brief History

2.1.3 Outlook on Future Investments

2.2 What is vRAN?

2.2.1 Leveraging Commodity Technologies

2.2.2 Moving RAN to the Cloud

2.3 Key Functional Elements of vRAN

2.3.1 Remote Radio Unit

2.3.2 vBBU (Virtualized Baseband Unit)

2.3.2.1 Baseband VNFs (Virtualized Network Functions)

2.3.2.2 RTOS (Real-Time Operating System) & Virtualization Environment

2.3.2.3 GPP (General Purpose Processor) Platform

2.3.2.4 Dedicated Programmable Hardware

2.3.2.5 External Interactions

2.3.3 Fronthaul

2.3.3.1 Technologies

2.3.3.2 Interface Options

2.4 Baseband Functional Split Approaches

2.4.1 Fully Virtualized Baseband Processing: PHY-RF Split

2.4.2 Partially Virtualized Functional Splits

2.4.2.1 Intra-PHY Split

2.4.2.2 MAC-PHY Split

2.4.2.3 Intra-MAC Split

2.4.2.4 RLC-MAC Split

2.4.2.5 Intra-RLC Split

2.4.2.6 PDCP-RLC Split

2.4.2.7 RRC-PDCP Split

2.5 Market Growth Drivers

2.5.1 Capacity & Coverage Improvement: Addressing the Mobile Data Traffic Tsunami

2.5.2 Bringing Intelligence to the Edge: MEC (Mobile Edge Computing)

2.5.3 OpEx Reduction: Reducing Energy & Maintenance Costs

2.5.4 CapEx Reduction: BBU Resource Pooling & Commodity IT Hardware

2.5.5 Agile & Flexible Network Architecture

2.5.6 Enhanced Support for Advanced RAN Coordination Features

2.5.7 Multi-Tenancy & RAN Sharing

2.5.8 Enabling Painless Migration Towards Future RAN Technologies

2.5.9 Impact of 5G Rollouts

2.6 Market Barriers

2.6.1 Fronthaul Investments

2.6.2 Virtualization Challenges

2.6.3 Vendor Proprietary Functional Splits

2.6.4 Migration from Legacy Architectures

3 Chapter 3: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives

3.1 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

3.1.1 Functional Splits for vRAN Implementation in 5G Networks

3.1.2 Management of Virtualized Mobile Networks

3.2 Broadband Forum

3.2.1 TR-069 for PNF Management

3.3 CPRI Initiative

3.3.1 eCPRI for 5G Fronthaul Networks

3.4 ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

3.4.1 ORI for Fronthaul

3.4.2 NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) for vRAN

3.4.3 MEC (Mobile Edge Computing)

3.5 IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)

3.5.1 IEEE 802.1CM: TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking) for Fronthaul

3.5.2 IEEE P1904.3: Standard for RoE (Radio over Ethernet) Encapsulations and Mappings

3.5.3 IEEE 1914: NGFI (Next Generation Fronthaul Interface) Working Group

3.5.4 Other Standards & Work Groups to be continued @https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/toc_publisher/38154?code=SDMRTE38154

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Contact Us

Supply Demand Market Research

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Ph. +1-276-477-5910

Email info@supplydemandmarketresearch.com