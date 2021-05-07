Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Share, Industry Dynamics, Top Trends and Regional Analysis

An influential Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market report comprises of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. The top market player analysis covered in this market research report brings into focus various strategies used by these top players of the market which can be listed as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and many others that lead to increase their footprints in the industry. Businesses can rely upon this top-notch Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market report to accomplish utter success.

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the vEPC market. Key and innovative vendors in the vEPC market include:

Nokia (Finland),Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco(US), Huawei (China),ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), Affirmed Networks(US), Mavenir(US), NEC(Japan), Athonet(Italy), Cumcore(Finland), Druid Software(Ireland), IPLook (China), Tech Mahindra (India), Parallel Wireless (US), Polaris Networks (US), Xingtera (US), Lemko (US), Tecore(US), and Telrad Networks (Israel).

Telecom operators emphasize broadband services over a mobile network

The global virtualized evolved packet core (vepc) market size is expected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2020 to USD 13.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.8% during the forecast period. The vEPC market is gaining traction due to the evolution of cellular network technology, which has offered higher data speeds and lower latency. The vEPC market is gaining traction due to its cloud native and virtual machine based architecture that will improve the modularity of products.

Managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Managed services in the vEPC market outsource a complete network or a part of it on a proactive management basis to improve the network operations and reduce the organizational expenses. These services outsource solutions related to network security, and storage, desktop, server, hosting, applications, and mobile device management. As the vEPC market is in its initial phase of NSA deployment of 5G network, most vendors are not capable of providing a NSA solution and its associate services to the customers. This enforces them to manage a few of the services from vendors who are experts in providing those to deliver the required services to the customers.

Enterprises segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Enterprises are undergoing digital transformation across different industries. Businesses are in various stages of implementing new technologies to develop new solutions, improve service delivery, increase operational efficiency, reduce cost, gain competitive advantage, and meet rising customer expectations. 5G will soon make it into the list of technologies enterprise will consider, with NSA 5G solutions that will enable various new industrial applications, such as robotics, big data analytics, IIoT and AR/VR in engineering and design, as well as new ways to provide remote support and training.

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the vEPC market

APAC has several growing economies, such as China, Australia and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the vEPC market. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. In addition, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of vEPC solutions across all industry verticals. The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices

