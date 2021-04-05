Virtualization Security Market Insights, Technology Advancements and Forecast 2021 to 2026| VMware Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Sophos Ltd,Juniper Networks Inc

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, “Virtualization Security Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The US virtualization security market is expected to register a CAGR of about 14.4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the report before the purchase: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592161/virtualization-security-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=133

Top Leading Companies of Global Virtualization Security Market are VMware Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Sophos Ltd, Hytrust Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., 10ZiG Technology, Cisco Systems Inc., Centrify Corporation and others.

Industry News and updates:

– December 2017 – The OpenStack Foundation announces a new open source project, Kata Containers, which aims to unite the security advantages of virtual machines (VMs) with the speed and manageability of container technologies.

– March 2019 – Microsoft has introduced Azure Stack HCI Solutions, a new implementation of its on-premises Azure product specifically for Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) hardware.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Deployment is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

– The adoption of cloud deployment has been steadily on the rise, not only for smaller companies searching for cost-effective alternatives to physical infrastructure but also in large businesses that want to take advantage of its flexibility. However, at the time of cloud migration, the enterprises are facing major infrastructure security issues.

– Companies, like Amazon Web Services (AWS), have emerged as a significant player in the cloud offerings market landscape. Among the products in the AWS, the Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) is one of the infrastructures that has majorly used by companies, like Reddit, Netflix, and Pinterest. Cybercriminals are frequently exploiting Amazon S3 buckets for profit. The Trend Micro’s Smart Protection Networkinfrastructure gave these cloud infrastructures additional insights on the nature of these attacks. For example, in April 2019, it identified a group of cyber attackers who managed to modify some of the content of some websites hosted on AWS.

– Furthermore, in July 2019, Corsa Security launched Corsa Red Armor, an end-to-end network virtualization security platform, used to scale traffic inspection to 100%, without lowering performance high-capacity networks.

– Furthermore, enterprises in the country have to abide by some regulatory compliances. One such compliance is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which states the rules for healthcare organizations, like nursing homes, hospitals, and private medical companies that deal with critical healthcare data. Such healthcare organizations that run on a hybrid cloud environment are required to ensure that a significant part of their connected cloud environments and the sensitive resources are protected against failing to meet compulsory compliance standards that may lead to data breaches.



Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592161/virtualization-security-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=133

This Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592161?mode=su?mode=133

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.